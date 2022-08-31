Rams host annual Kickoff for Charity Brunch

Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff, head coach Sean McVay, general manager Les Snead and the entire 2022 Los Angeles Rams roster attended the event. This unique event, hosted by NFL Network Senior Correspondent Steve Wyche, allowed partners and fans to enjoy a brunch alongside Rams players. In addition to receiving remarks from Demoff and a preview of the 2022 season directly from McVay, attendees had the opportunity to bid on unique auction items, including a customized Super Bowl ring, a VIP suite for 20 people to a 2022 home game at SoFi Stadium and two tickets to Super Bowl LVII.