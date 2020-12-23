Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams legends remember Kevin Greene

Dec 22, 2020 at 04:35 PM
Torry Holt named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist

Rams legend Torry Holt has been named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021. 
Seven former Rams among 130 Modern-Era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2021 class

The Pro Football Fame's 130 Modern-Era nominees for the Class of 2021 include multiple former Rams.
Gabriel, Harris, Warner to be inducted into National Quarterback Club Hall of Fame

Rams legends Roman Gabriel, James "Shack" Harris and Kurt Warner are headed to the National Quarterback Club Hall of Fame.
Rams legend Kurt Warner hopes movie about life and career will continue to "inspire and impact people"

Having already published a memoir about his journey, former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner will get another opportunity to continuing inspiring others through "American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story."
2020 Hall of Fame enshrinement rescheduled to August 2021

The enshrinement for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2020 class, which includes Rams legend Isaac Bruce, has been postponed to next year. 
Countdown to the Draft: Early 60s brought Rams franchise players

To conclude our Countdown to the Draft series, we rewind back to 1961 and 1962.
Countdown to the Draft: Trading up in 2004 to get RB Steven Jackson

Our countdown to the draft series continues by turning the clock back to 2004, when the Rams moved up to grab Oregon State running back Steven Jackson.
Former Rams wide receiver Del Shofner passes away at age 85

The Los Angeles Rams are mourning the passing of 1957 first-round draft pick Del Shofner. 
Rams legend Eric Dickerson named to 2020 College Football Hall of Fame class

Eric Dickerson is headed to the College Football Hall of Fame. 
Steven Jackson talks NFL Combine Mentor experience

Former Rams running back Steven Jackson joined 13 other members of the NFL Legends Community as combine mentors in Indianapolis last week. 
Where Are They Now?: Todd Lyght

We caught up with Todd Lyght to see where the former Rams cornerback is now.

