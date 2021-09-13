Game Recap: Rams open 2021 season with 34-14 Sunday Night Football win over Bears at SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The moment was five years in the making, and met with a worthy build-up. A pre-game opening ceremony began the festivities, then the legendary Michael Buffer's "Let's get ready to ruuummmble!" christened it prior to kickoff.

The Rams followed through with a memorable performance in the first regular season game at SoFi Stadium with fans in attendance.

Quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ needed just two passes to throw his first touchdown as a Ram, finishing 20 of 26 overall for 321 yards and three touchdowns, and the Rams defense generated a pair of takeaways to lead Los Angeles (1-0) to a 34-14 win over the Chicago Bears (0-1) Sunday night at SoFi Stadium.

Wide receiver Van Jefferson caught Stafford's first touchdown pass as a Ram and finished with two receptions for 80 yards in addition to the score. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp led Los Angeles in receiving with seven catches for 108 yards and one touchdown. Running back Darrell Henderson Jr. led the Rams in rushing with 16 carries for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Linebacker Kenny Young had a hand in both of L.A.'s takeaways, tipping a pass by Bears quarterback Andy Dalton that led to an interception by cornerback David Long Jr., and also recovering outside linebacker Justin Hollins' sack-fumble.

Here's the complete game recap, presented by SoFi: