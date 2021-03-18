Rams, Johnny Mundt agree to terms on one-year deal

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams announced today that they have agreed to terms with tight end Johnny Mundt on a one-year deal.
The 26-year-old Mundt posted four catches for 53 yards while playing in all 16 regular season games last year, also contributing on special teams and as a valuable blocker in the run game.
Mundt originally joined the Rams as an undrafted free agent signee out of the University of Oregon in 2017, spending the majority of that season on Los Angeles' practice squad. He has nine catches for 84 yards over the last three seasons.