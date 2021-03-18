Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Rams, Johnny Mundt agree to terms on one-year deal

Mar 18, 2021 at 09:47 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams announced today that they have agreed to terms with tight end ﻿Johnny Mundt﻿ on a one-year deal.

The 26-year-old Mundt posted four catches for 53 yards while playing in all 16 regular season games last year, also contributing on special teams and as a valuable blocker in the run game.

Mundt originally joined the Rams as an undrafted free agent signee out of the University of Oregon in 2017, spending the majority of that season on Los Angeles' practice squad. He has nine catches for 84 yards over the last three seasons.

2021-fa-tracker-sofi-16x9

Related Content

news

Rams trade Jared Goff, future draft picks to Lions for Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams have traded quarterback Jared Goff and a package of draft picks to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford.
news

Rams, Leonard Floyd agree to terms on four-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd have agreed to terms on a four-year deal.
news

Andrew Whitworth glad to be back, excited for opportunity on Saturday

On the verge of returning from a knee injury which sidelined him seven games, Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth looks forward to playing in Saturday's Wild Card game against the Seahawks. 
news

Game Recap: Rams clinch playoff berth with 18-7 win over Cardinals

Defensive scoring, a perfect field goal day by kicker Matt Gay and a blocked Cardinals field goal attempt power the Los Angeles Rams to a Week 17 win over the Arizona Cardinals and a spot in the playoffs. 
news

Rams-Cardinals Game Preview: It all comes down to Week 17

In this week's Game Preview presented by SoFi, JB Long examines the Rams' Next Man Up mentality, shares his Rams' Resolutions, and breaks down all that is on the line as the Rams look to clinch their third playoff appearance in four seasons.  
news

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams on January 3, 2021.
news

First Look: Rams host Cardinals looking to clinch playoff berth

An early preview of Sunday's Week 17 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. 
Advertising