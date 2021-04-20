Rams sign punter Corey Bojorquez

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams announced today that they have signed punter ﻿Corey Bojorquez﻿.

A Bellflower, California native, Bojorquez spent the last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills, where he averaged 45 yards per punt across 165 punts and 40 games. Of those 165 punts, 74 landed inside an opponent's 20-yard line. More recently, he is coming off a 2020 season in which he averaged a career-best 50.8 yards per punt with 18 landing inside an opponent's 20. He also launched a career-long, 70-yard punt in a game last season.

The 24-year-old specialist originally entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent signee by the New England Patriots out of the University of New Mexico. He was claimed off waivers by the Bills one day after the Patriots waived him at the end of the preseason that year.