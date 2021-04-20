Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Rams sign punter Corey Bojorquez

Apr 20, 2021 at 12:16 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams announced today that they have signed punter ﻿Corey Bojorquez﻿.

A Bellflower, California native, Bojorquez spent the last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills, where he averaged 45 yards per punt across 165 punts and 40 games. Of those 165 punts, 74 landed inside an opponent's 20-yard line. More recently, he is coming off a 2020 season in which he averaged a career-best 50.8 yards per punt with 18 landing inside an opponent's 20. He also launched a career-long, 70-yard punt in a game last season.

The 24-year-old specialist originally entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent signee by the New England Patriots out of the University of New Mexico. He was claimed off waivers by the Bills one day after the Patriots waived him at the end of the preseason that year.

The addition of Bojorquez gives the Rams three punters on their offseason roster, joining Brandon Wright, who was signed as a COVID-19 contingency option late last season and later retained via a reserve/future deal in January, and longtime starter Johnny Hekker.

PHOTOS: Punter Corey Bojorquez signs with the Rams 

The Los Angeles Rams have signed punter Corey Bojorquez. Take a look at the best of Bojorquez's career!

E_TOWL7938
1 / 24
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) celebrates with teammates during an NFL game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. The Bills beat the Patriots 38-9. (Cooper Neill via AP)
2 / 24

Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) celebrates with teammates during an NFL game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. The Bills beat the Patriots 38-9. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) punts in action against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday September 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
3 / 24

Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) punts in action against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday September 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/AP2018/Damian Strohmeyer
Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) receives the snap during an NFL game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, Orchard Park, NY. The Patriots defeated the Bills 25-6. (Al Tielemans via AP)
4 / 24

Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) receives the snap during an NFL game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, Orchard Park, NY. The Patriots defeated the Bills 25-6. (Al Tielemans via AP)

Al Tielemans/2018 Al Tielemans via AP Images
E_TOWL7953
5 / 24
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) punts during an NFL regular season football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won, 32-30. (Ric Tapia via AP)
6 / 24

Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) punts during an NFL regular season football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won, 32-30. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP2020
Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) punts during an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns defeated the Bills 19-16. (Al Tielemans via AP)
7 / 24

Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) punts during an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns defeated the Bills 19-16. (Al Tielemans via AP)

Albert Tielemans/2019 Al Tielemans via AP Images
Buffalo Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka (4) kicks a field goal fro the hold of Corey Bojorquez in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
8 / 24

Buffalo Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka (4) kicks a field goal fro the hold of Corey Bojorquez in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) handles a snap on a kick attempt during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
9 / 24

Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) handles a snap on a kick attempt during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Brett Carlsen/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez punts the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
10 / 24

Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez punts the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) gets off a kick during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
11 / 24

Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) gets off a kick during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
12 / 24

Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) punts during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. Buffalo won 26-15. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
13 / 24

Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) punts during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. Buffalo won 26-15. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Peter Read Miller/AP2019
Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) punts the ball against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
14 / 24

Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) punts the ball against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

John Munson
Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) readies for a punt against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
15 / 24

Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) readies for a punt against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Brett Carlsen/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) prepares to hold the ball on a kick during in an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. Houston won 22-19 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
16 / 24

Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) prepares to hold the ball on a kick during in an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. Houston won 22-19 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
E_TOW_3971
17 / 24
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) warms up near a banner for the NFL's Crucial Catch cancer awareness program before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
18 / 24

Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) warms up near a banner for the NFL's Crucial Catch cancer awareness program before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) prepares to hold the ball on a kick during in an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. Houston won 22-19 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
19 / 24

Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) prepares to hold the ball on a kick during in an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. Houston won 22-19 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez kicks to the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
20 / 24

Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez kicks to the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
E_TOW_4012
21 / 24
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) punts during warm ups prior to an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 17-3.(Perry Knotts via AP)
22 / 24

Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) punts during warm ups prior to an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 17-3.(Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2021 Perry Knotts Photography
Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) runs on the field against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec.. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
23 / 24

Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) runs on the field against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec.. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

Justin Edmonds/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) smiles during an NFL game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. The Bills beat the Patriots 38-9. (Cooper Neill via AP)
24 / 24

Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9) smiles during an NFL game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. The Bills beat the Patriots 38-9. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rams, DeSean Jackson agree to terms on one-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with wide receiver DeSean Jackson on a one-year deal. 
news

ESPN analyst Matt Bowen on what Matthew Stafford brings to the Rams offense

What can the Rams offense achieve with Matthew Stafford as their new quarterback? ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen offers insight here.
news

Five things to know about Matthew Stafford

Here are five things you should know about new Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
news

Rams, Johnny Mundt agree to terms on one-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams and tight end Johnny Mundt have agreed to terms on a one-year deal. 
news

Rams trade Jared Goff, future draft picks to Lions for Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams have traded quarterback Jared Goff and a package of draft picks to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford.
news

Rams, Leonard Floyd agree to terms on four-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd have agreed to terms on a four-year deal.
news

Andrew Whitworth glad to be back, excited for opportunity on Saturday

On the verge of returning from a knee injury which sidelined him seven games, Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth looks forward to playing in Saturday's Wild Card game against the Seahawks. 
news

Game Recap: Rams clinch playoff berth with 18-7 win over Cardinals

Defensive scoring, a perfect field goal day by kicker Matt Gay and a blocked Cardinals field goal attempt power the Los Angeles Rams to a Week 17 win over the Arizona Cardinals and a spot in the playoffs. 
news

Rams-Cardinals Game Preview: It all comes down to Week 17

In this week's Game Preview presented by SoFi, JB Long examines the Rams' Next Man Up mentality, shares his Rams' Resolutions, and breaks down all that is on the line as the Rams look to clinch their third playoff appearance in four seasons.  
news

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams on January 3, 2021.
news

First Look: Rams host Cardinals looking to clinch playoff berth

An early preview of Sunday's Week 17 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. 
Advertising