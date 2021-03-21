ESPN analyst Matt Bowen on what Matthew Stafford brings to the Rams offense

Stafford will also bring a physical element to the offense with his well-documented toughness, according to Bowen. He will take hits in the pocket and pull the ball down to escape and extend plays, whether in the redzone or moving the sticks.

Scheme and personnel impact

The Rams will still have the timing and rhythm throws that are a staple of McVay's offense, Bowen explained, but he can also see the Rams offense "having a much more vertical element to it" to take advantage of Stafford's skillset.

"What I mean by that is, they'll be able to attack vertically off of post routes and deep corners off of play-action," Bowen said. "So you're still running the same concepts, but you're adapting to fit the traits of your quarterback."

On vertical routes alone last year, Stafford completed 46 of 96 pass attempts for 1,190 yards with 10 touchdowns and just one interception, per research compiled using Next Gen Stats data. For context, Stafford completed 339 of 528 pass attempts for 4,084 yards with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, which means that nearly 30 percent of his passing yards and nearly 40 percent of his touchdowns came on vertical throws.

While Stafford is comfortable making those types of throws, he should also be able to execute the basic principles of the Rams offensive scheme with ease.

Bowen said that in the McVay system, the core concepts are a lot of movement, a lot of misdirection and a lot of play action to not only occupy and grab the eyes of defenders, but also to create open-window throws.

The quarterback still has to anticipate where that window will be, but throwing with the necessary timing and rhythm and hitting those second-level windows are things Stafford has done throughout his career.

Per Next Gen Stats, Stafford completed 42 percent of his tight-window throws – defined by Next Gen Stats as pass attempts "when the separation between the receiver and nearest defender is less than 1 yard at pass arrival" – last year, good for sixth-highest among the 37 quarterbacks with at least 30 pass attempts.

"You can throw the deep end-breakers, you can throw the quick-glance, you can throw the skinny post," Bowen said. "When they run flood concepts – three receivers to one side of the field – Matthew Stafford can attack those windows. Stafford, because of that high-end arm talent, can make the tighter-window throws."

Besides the scheme, Stafford's arrival will likely also influence personnel decisions on his side of the ball.

Given those traits, Bowen said he could see the Rams going out and adding a true vertical threat wide receiver – meaning a receiver with speed who can run the top of the vertical route tree – through free agency or late in the draft, though he knows that decision is ultimately up to the Rams front office. Rams general manager Les Snead said during a March 10 video conference that doing so is something the team has discussed.