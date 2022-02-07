Los Angeles Rams to host local Super Bowl Week events leading up to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

Leading up to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams will host a series of Super Bowl Week activations that engage local fans and students throughout the LA region, as well as celebrate youth and high school football with co-ed programs designed to enhance the values and transferrable life skills associated with the game of football.
The Super Bowl LVI matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the Rams home stadium on Sunday, February 13. One of the most popular sporting events in the world, the game will be broadcast live on NBC and available to stream live on Peacock and the NBC Sports App. A Spanish-language broadcast will also be televised live on NBC's sister network Telemundo.
Below is a list of activations taking place this week leading up to Super Bowl LVI:
RAMS NEWSSTAND LOCATIONS IN INGLEWOOD AND SANTA MONICA
On Thursday and Friday leading up to Super Bowl LVI, fans can visit the Rams pop-up newsstand locations in Inglewood and Santa Monica to receive exclusive Rams newspapers, giveaways, prizes and meet and greet opportunities with Cheerleaders and Rampage.
Fans who stop by the Rams newsstands at Randy's Donuts (from 7am-3pm) and the Third Street Promenade (from 12-6pm) on Thursday, February 10 and Friday, February 11 can receive autographed mini helmets and footballs, Super Bowl posters, Super Bowl rally towels and more. Additionally, all Rams Season Ticket Members who visit a newsstand location and show their membership card will be gifted an exclusive Super Bowl t-shirt. All giveaways and prizes will be distributed while supplies last.
The newsstands are part of an integrated playoff campaign that kicked off with a short film, Our Story Isn't Written Yet, which tells the story of the Rams' 2021 season through headlines, news clips and soundbites. The campaign also features first-person interviews with Rams players including Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey and Matthew Stafford who share their perspectives on the 2021 season. The interviews are shared on the Rams channels.
RAMS EQUIPMENT ROOM AT THE GROVE
The Los Angeles Rams have moved their team store, The Equipment Room, to The Grove during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVI. Through Sunday, February 13, Rams fans can visit The Equipment Room at The Grove to purchase Super Bowl merchandise, limited-edition NFC Champ gear, collectible items and much more. For more information, fans can visit www.therams.com/superbowl-merch.
Dates and Times:
Monday-Thursday from 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. PT
Friday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. PT
Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. PT
RAMS TO DISTRIBUTE RALLY TOWELS TO LA-AREA STUDENTS FOR "ROCK YOUR RAMS ROYAL FRIDAY"
The NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams will distribute 100,000 rally towels to LA-area students for "Rock Your Rams Royal Friday" on February 11. As part of the initiative, the Rams are providing towels to students and faculty at schools affiliated with the Conejo Valley Unified School District (CVUSD), Green Dot Schools, Hawthorne Unified School District (HUSD), Inglewood Charter Schools, Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD), Las Virgenes Unified School District (LVUSD), Lennox Unified School District (LUSD), Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and Partnership For Los Angeles Schools. Additionally, Rams Cheerleaders and Rampage will visit Century Park Elementary in Inglewood to pass out rally towels to students as they arrive to school.
RAMS AND NIKE TO HOST SERIES OF EVENTS FOR YOUTH IN WATTS
The day before Super Bowl LVI, the Rams are partnering with Nike to host an 11-On Tournament, a dance clinic, and a Girls Flag Combine for youth in Watts.
Nike 11-On is a scholastic, team-oriented, character-building program that supports high school football competition and focuses on building transferrable life skills through football. During the dance clinic, Rams Cheerleaders will lead students from Everybody Dance LA! in exercises and choreographed dance routines at the Nike Watts Community Store. The Girls Flag Combine will be hosted for the Los Angeles League of Champions Girls Flag Football program, sponsored by the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. The combine will feature fun competitions, special appearances from NFL Legends and more. The participating athletes will be provided t-shirts, lunch and transportation, courtesy of Nike.
The Los Angeles League of Champions Girls Flag Football season kicked off last month. The Rams and Chargers co-sponsor the eight teams by providing players with uniforms (courtesy of Nike), stipends for coaches, coaching manuals, officials, athletic trainers, as well as equipment and transportation for the five-week season. The league features teams from seven LA-area high schools.
RAMS JOIN THE TAILGATE TOUR SUPER WEEK WITH POP-UP AT THIRD STREET PROMENADE IN SANTA MONICA
The Rams will have a pop-up activation at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica as part of The Tailgate Tour's Super Week. The Rams experience will feature a Rams newsstand, a Cooper Kupp mural, a Rams-branded Hyundai vehicle, and Ball Cup giveaways. The Tailgate Tour Super Week will be open daily from 12:00 – 10:00 p.m. PT.
The Tailgate Tour is now in its 23rd year on the road and has reached more than 35 million fans around the country at the largest games each week in season providing fans an exciting pre-game interactive experience. Complete details at activities related to the event will be showcased on www.tailgatetour.com.
PENTHOUSE 56 HOSTED BY LOS ANGELES RAMS AND SOFI
With the whole world's eyes on Los Angeles and SoFi Stadium this February, SoFi, the digital personal finance company and naming rights partner, and the Los Angeles Rams will be at the center of it all in downtown LA for the week leading up to February 13. Penthouse 56 Hosted by Los Angeles Rams and SoFi will transform into a lounge for drop-in hospitality and host formal events and programming. Scheduled events at Penthouse 56 will include: a Power Breakfast hosted by Sportico and the Rams, a suite holder event presented by 1800, NFL Foundation's Unsung Heroes Brunch, a Fan Duel wine tasting event, and Legends Luncheon, a WISE Super Bowl Experience Happy Hour and more.