Los Angeles Rams to host local Super Bowl Week events leading up to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

RAMS EQUIPMENT ROOM AT THE GROVE

The Los Angeles Rams have moved their team store, The Equipment Room, to The Grove during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVI. Through Sunday, February 13, Rams fans can visit The Equipment Room at The Grove to purchase Super Bowl merchandise, limited-edition NFC Champ gear, collectible items and much more. For more information, fans can visit www.therams.com/superbowl-merch.

Dates and Times:

Monday-Thursday from 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. PT

Friday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. PT

Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. PT

RAMS TO DISTRIBUTE RALLY TOWELS TO LA-AREA STUDENTS FOR "ROCK YOUR RAMS ROYAL FRIDAY"

The NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams will distribute 100,000 rally towels to LA-area students for "Rock Your Rams Royal Friday" on February 11. As part of the initiative, the Rams are providing towels to students and faculty at schools affiliated with the Conejo Valley Unified School District (CVUSD), Green Dot Schools, Hawthorne Unified School District (HUSD), Inglewood Charter Schools, Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD), Las Virgenes Unified School District (LVUSD), Lennox Unified School District (LUSD), Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and Partnership For Los Angeles Schools. Additionally, Rams Cheerleaders and Rampage will visit Century Park Elementary in Inglewood to pass out rally towels to students as they arrive to school.

RAMS AND NIKE TO HOST SERIES OF EVENTS FOR YOUTH IN WATTS

The day before Super Bowl LVI, the Rams are partnering with Nike to host an 11-On Tournament, a dance clinic, and a Girls Flag Combine for youth in Watts.

Nike 11-On is a scholastic, team-oriented, character-building program that supports high school football competition and focuses on building transferrable life skills through football. During the dance clinic, Rams Cheerleaders will lead students from Everybody Dance LA! in exercises and choreographed dance routines at the Nike Watts Community Store. The Girls Flag Combine will be hosted for the Los Angeles League of Champions Girls Flag Football program, sponsored by the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. The combine will feature fun competitions, special appearances from NFL Legends and more. The participating athletes will be provided t-shirts, lunch and transportation, courtesy of Nike.

The Los Angeles League of Champions Girls Flag Football season kicked off last month. The Rams and Chargers co-sponsor the eight teams by providing players with uniforms (courtesy of Nike), stipends for coaches, coaching manuals, officials, athletic trainers, as well as equipment and transportation for the five-week season. The league features teams from seven LA-area high schools.

RAMS JOIN THE TAILGATE TOUR SUPER WEEK WITH POP-UP AT THIRD STREET PROMENADE IN SANTA MONICA

The Rams will have a pop-up activation at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica as part of The Tailgate Tour's Super Week. The Rams experience will feature a Rams newsstand, a Cooper Kupp mural, a Rams-branded Hyundai vehicle, and Ball Cup giveaways. The Tailgate Tour Super Week will be open daily from 12:00 – 10:00 p.m. PT.

The Tailgate Tour is now in its 23rd year on the road and has reached more than 35 million fans around the country at the largest games each week in season providing fans an exciting pre-game interactive experience. Complete details at activities related to the event will be showcased on www.tailgatetour.com.

PENTHOUSE 56 HOSTED BY LOS ANGELES RAMS AND SOFI