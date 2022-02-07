Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams to host local Super Bowl Week events leading up to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

Feb 07, 2022 at 02:53 PM
Leading up to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams will host a series of Super Bowl Week activations that engage local fans and students throughout the LA region, as well as celebrate youth and high school football with co-ed programs designed to enhance the values and transferrable life skills associated with the game of football.

The Super Bowl LVI matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the Rams home stadium on Sunday, February 13. One of the most popular sporting events in the world, the game will be broadcast live on NBC and available to stream live on Peacock and the NBC Sports App. A Spanish-language broadcast will also be televised live on NBC's sister network Telemundo.

Below is a list of activations taking place this week leading up to Super Bowl LVI:

RAMS NEWSSTAND LOCATIONS IN INGLEWOOD AND SANTA MONICA

On Thursday and Friday leading up to Super Bowl LVI, fans can visit the Rams pop-up newsstand locations in Inglewood and Santa Monica to receive exclusive Rams newspapers, giveaways, prizes and meet and greet opportunities with Cheerleaders and Rampage.

Fans who stop by the Rams newsstands at Randy's Donuts (from 7am-3pm) and the Third Street Promenade (from 12-6pm) on Thursday, February 10 and Friday, February 11 can receive autographed mini helmets and footballs, Super Bowl posters, Super Bowl rally towels and more. Additionally, all Rams Season Ticket Members who visit a newsstand location and show their membership card will be gifted an exclusive Super Bowl t-shirt. All giveaways and prizes will be distributed while supplies last.

The newsstands are part of an integrated playoff campaign that kicked off with a short film, Our Story Isn't Written Yet, which tells the story of the Rams' 2021 season through headlines, news clips and soundbites. The campaign also features first-person interviews with Rams players including ﻿Aaron Donald﻿, ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿, ﻿Von Miller﻿, ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ and ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ who share their perspectives on the 2021 season. The interviews are shared on the Rams channels.

RAMS EQUIPMENT ROOM AT THE GROVE

The Los Angeles Rams have moved their team store, The Equipment Room, to The Grove during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVI. Through Sunday, February 13, Rams fans can visit The Equipment Room at The Grove to purchase Super Bowl merchandise, limited-edition NFC Champ gear, collectible items and much more. For more information, fans can visit www.therams.com/superbowl-merch.

Dates and Times:

Monday-Thursday from 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. PT

Friday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. PT

Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. PT

RAMS TO DISTRIBUTE RALLY TOWELS TO LA-AREA STUDENTS FOR "ROCK YOUR RAMS ROYAL FRIDAY"

The NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams will distribute 100,000 rally towels to LA-area students for "Rock Your Rams Royal Friday" on February 11. As part of the initiative, the Rams are providing towels to students and faculty at schools affiliated with the Conejo Valley Unified School District (CVUSD), Green Dot Schools, Hawthorne Unified School District (HUSD), Inglewood Charter Schools, Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD), Las Virgenes Unified School District (LVUSD), Lennox Unified School District (LUSD), Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and Partnership For Los Angeles Schools. Additionally, Rams Cheerleaders and Rampage will visit Century Park Elementary in Inglewood to pass out rally towels to students as they arrive to school.

RAMS AND NIKE TO HOST SERIES OF EVENTS FOR YOUTH IN WATTS

The day before Super Bowl LVI, the Rams are partnering with Nike to host an 11-On Tournament, a dance clinic, and a Girls Flag Combine for youth in Watts.

Nike 11-On is a scholastic, team-oriented, character-building program that supports high school football competition and focuses on building transferrable life skills through football. During the dance clinic, Rams Cheerleaders will lead students from Everybody Dance LA! in exercises and choreographed dance routines at the Nike Watts Community Store. The Girls Flag Combine will be hosted for the Los Angeles League of Champions Girls Flag Football program, sponsored by the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. The combine will feature fun competitions, special appearances from NFL Legends and more. The participating athletes will be provided t-shirts, lunch and transportation, courtesy of Nike.

The Los Angeles League of Champions Girls Flag Football season kicked off last month. The Rams and Chargers co-sponsor the eight teams by providing players with uniforms (courtesy of Nike), stipends for coaches, coaching manuals, officials, athletic trainers, as well as equipment and transportation for the five-week season. The league features teams from seven LA-area high schools.

RAMS JOIN THE TAILGATE TOUR SUPER WEEK WITH POP-UP AT THIRD STREET PROMENADE IN SANTA MONICA

The Rams will have a pop-up activation at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica as part of The Tailgate Tour's Super Week. The Rams experience will feature a Rams newsstand, a Cooper Kupp mural, a Rams-branded Hyundai vehicle, and Ball Cup giveaways. The Tailgate Tour Super Week will be open daily from 12:00 – 10:00 p.m. PT.

The Tailgate Tour is now in its 23rd year on the road and has reached more than 35 million fans around the country at the largest games each week in season providing fans an exciting pre-game interactive experience. Complete details at activities related to the event will be showcased on www.tailgatetour.com.

PENTHOUSE 56 HOSTED BY LOS ANGELES RAMS AND SOFI

With the whole world's eyes on Los Angeles and SoFi Stadium this February, SoFi, the digital personal finance company and naming rights partner, and the Los Angeles Rams will be at the center of it all in downtown LA for the week leading up to February 13. Penthouse 56 Hosted by Los Angeles Rams and SoFi will transform into a lounge for drop-in hospitality and host formal events and programming. Scheduled events at Penthouse 56 will include: a Power Breakfast hosted by Sportico and the Rams, a suite holder event presented by 1800, NFL Foundation's Unsung Heroes Brunch, a Fan Duel wine tasting event, and Legends Luncheon, a WISE Super Bowl Experience Happy Hour and more.

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Rams to continue offering free giveaways & prizes for fans at newsstand locations leading up to Super Bowl LVI

In anticipation of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, Rams fans can visit the team's pop-up newsstand at The Village in Woodland Hills to receive exclusive Rams newspapers, giveaways, prizes as well as meet opportunities with Rams Cheerleaders and Rampage.
news

Rams create specialty license plates to help raise funds to expand access to outdoor parks for Californians

In partnership with the California Natural Resource Agency, the Rams have created specialty license plates for fans to purchase in an effort to raise funds for the state's Outdoors for All initiative designed to expand outdoor access for all Californians.
news

Rams Newsstands in Inglewood and Thousand Oaks to offer free giveaways and prizes to fans leading up to NFC Championship 

In anticipation of the Rams-49ers NFC Conference Championship presented by Audi, fans are invited to visit the Rams pop-up newsstand locations in Inglewood and Thousand Oaks to receive exclusive Rams newspapers, giveaways, prizes, plus meet and greet opportunities with Legends, Cheerleaders and Rampage.
news

Rams to support six local watch parties for NFC Divisional Round matchup against Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday

To bring fans together for the Rams-Bucs Divisional Round playoff matchup presented by Audi, the Rams are supporting six booster club watch parties throughout Southern California on Sunday, Jan. 23.
news

Rams surprise three local social justice leaders who inspire change with tickets to Super Bowl LVI

Sunday, Feb. 13, SoFi Stadium will be packed and full of energy with Super Bowl LVI underway. For many, attending the Super Bowl is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and three of Los Angeles' cherished social justice leaders will have that opportunity come to fruition.
news

Rams and Pepsi purchase meals for fans at The Serving Spoon in Inglewood ahead of Inspire Change game

On Thursday, Jan. 6, leading up to the Rams Inspire Change game against the San Francisco 49ers, The Serving Spoon provided 250 free meals to Rams fans and Inglewood residents. 
news

A record-breaking Sunday: Rams 50/50 Raffle raises $342,975, sets NFL single-game and regular season record

The Rams 50/50 Raffle raised a total of $342,975, which set the new NFL record, breaking the previous record of $332,110 set during Super Bowl LIV. 
news

Johnny Hekker and Terrell Burgess provide holiday meals for 250 Children's Institute families

Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker and safety Terrell Burgess donated a combined $5,600 to Children's Institute to help provide holiday meals for 250 families in need.
news

Los Angeles Rams create "Kenny Washington Memorial Scholarship" to provide up to four years of financial support for aspiring college students in lower-resourced communities

50/50 Raffle proceeds raised during Inspire Change Game on January 9 to help fund 13 scholarships for students.
news

Los Angeles Rams launch "pLAymakers" program to recognize Angelenos making a difference in their community as part of Inspire Change

The Los Angeles Rams are launching a "pLAymakers" program that will recognize 13 Angelenos each year for their efforts to fight injustice and pioneer with purpose in their communities as part of the NFL's Inspire Change platform.
news

Los Angeles Rams and Pepsi to purchase meals for fans visiting The Serving Spoon in Inglewood on January 6

Leading up to the Rams Inspire Change game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 9, the Rams and Pepsi are teaming up to purchase meals for fans and Los Angeles residents that visit The Serving Spoon in Inglewood on Jan. 6.
