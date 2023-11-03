Injury Report 11/3: Ernest Jones and Hunter Long out for Week 9 at Packers; Matthew Stafford, Rob Havenstein, Larrell Murchison, Cobie Durant and Puka Nacua questionable

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (right thumb) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers at Lambeau Field (10 a.m. PT, FOX).

Head coach Sean McVay said the swelling in Stafford's right thumb and Stafford's grip have made progress, but reiterated Los Angeles will take it all the way up until gametime to make a decision on whether Stafford will play.

Offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (calf), defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (knee), defensive back Cobie Durant (shoulder) and wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) are also questionable for Sunday.

Regarding Havenstein specifically, McVay also indicated he would be a game-time decision.

Meanwhile, linebacker Ernest Jones IV (knee) and tight end Hunter Long (hamstring) have both been ruled out.

"Looking forward to getting him back and being ready to roll after the bye," McVay said of Jones.

For the Cowboys, safety Rudy Ford (calf) and linebacker Quay Walker (groin) are listed as questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.