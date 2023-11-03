Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Injury Report 11/3: Ernest Jones and Hunter Long out for Week 9 at Packers; Matthew Stafford, Rob Havenstein, Larrell Murchison, Cobie Durant and Puka Nacua questionable

Nov 03, 2023 at 01:52 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (right thumb) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers at Lambeau Field (10 a.m. PT, FOX). 

Head coach Sean McVay said the swelling in Stafford's right thumb and Stafford's grip have made progress, but reiterated Los Angeles will take it all the way up until gametime to make a decision on whether Stafford will play. 

Offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (calf), defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (knee), defensive back Cobie Durant (shoulder) and wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) are also questionable for Sunday.

Regarding Havenstein specifically, McVay also indicated he would be a game-time decision. 

Meanwhile, linebacker Ernest Jones IV (knee) and tight end Hunter Long (hamstring) have both been ruled out. 

"Looking forward to getting him back and being ready to roll after the bye," McVay said of Jones. 

For the Cowboys, safety Rudy Ford (calf) and linebacker Quay Walker (groin) are listed as questionable. 

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Rob Havenstein OL Calf DNP DNP DNP Questionable
Matthew Stafford QB Right Thumb DNP DNP DNP Questionable
Ernest Jones LB Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
Larrell Murchison DT Knee Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Cobie Durant DB Shoulder Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Puka Nacua WR Knee Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Austin Trammell WR Hip Limited Full Full -
Ben Skowronek WR Achilles Limited Full Full -
Ethan Evans P Ankle Limited Full Full -
Hunter Long TE Hamstring Full Full Full Out
Aaron Donald DT NIR-Resting - - DNP -
Brian Allen OL NIR-Resting - - DNP -

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Related Links

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jaire Alexander CB Back Limited Limited Limited -
Elgton Jenkins G/T Knee Limited Limited Limited -
Aaron Jones RB Hamstring Limited Limited Limited -
Luke Musgrave TE Ankle Limited Limited Limited -
Yosh Nijman T Foot Limited Limited Limited -
Rudy Ford S Calf - Limited DNP Questionable
Quay Walker LB Groin - - DNP Questionable

Related Content

news

Rams & Packers duel at Lambeau in Week 9 | Game Preview

J.B. Long previews a pivotal matchup between two of the youngest teams in the League, details how the Rams will look to end a couple of streaks in Green Bay, and looks ahead to what's in store for the Rams following a Week 10 bye.
news

With expanded role, Quentin Lake continuing to gain trust from Rams coaching staff

Defensive back Quentin Lake is earning more opportunities within the Rams' secondary in Year 2.
news

Brett Rypien will be ready if called upon

As Rams take as much time as possible to have quarterback Matthew Stafford be ready for Packers, Brett Rypien is preparing as if he'll start. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Brett Rypien, Aaron Donald, Mike LaFleur, Raheem Morris and Cooper Kupp preview Week 9 at Packers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Brett Rypien's Wednesday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's game against the Packers at Lambeau Field.
news

Rams sign QB Dresser Winn to practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams have added a third quarterback, signing Dresser Winn to their practice squad. 
news

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 9 regular season matchup

How to watch, listen to and live stream Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 5, 2023. 
news

Edge rusher Byron Young details his unique path to the NFL and how his high standards have always motivated him | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 108

On the latest episode of Rams Revealed, Los Angeles Rams rookie outside linebacker Byron Young talks about his inspiring journey to the NFL and how he persisted in the face of adversity.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 9

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 9 regular season road game against the Green Bay Packers. 
news

First Look: Rams take on Packers in Green Bay before heading into bye week

An early preview of Sunday's Week 9 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. 
news

McVay: Matthew Stafford day-to-day with UCL sprain in right thumb, plus updates on Rob Havenstein, Cobie Durant, Austin Trammell, Puka Nacua and Ethan Evans

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on quarterback Matthew Stafford, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, defensive back Cobie Durant, wide receiver Puka Nacua and punter Ethan Evans coming out of Sunday's Week 8 game against the Cowboys.
news

Tres minutos de terror en Dallas hunden a los Rams, que luego pierden a Matthew Stafford por lesión del pulgar | Resumen del partido

Sean McVay acepta la derrota con humildad y como una oportunidad luego que los Cowboys volvieron a anotarle arriba de 40 puntos a Los Ángeles.
Advertising