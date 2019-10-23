Rams Pro Football Focus tidbits heading into Week 8

Pro Football Focus (PFF) has a team of more than 300 staffers evaluating every NFL play from the Hall of Fame game to the Super Bowl. After each game, players, as well as each team's offensive, defensive and special teams units, are graded on a scale of 0 to 100; the closer a player or unit is to 100, the better. A full explanation of their evaluation process can be found here for additional context.
Here's a look at some of the noteworthy Rams-centric assessments as we approach the halfway point of the 2019 season.
RAPP GETS BIGGER ROLE
The depth chart got shaken up with safety John Johnson III getting put on injured reserve. While his absence created more opportunities for Marqui Christian, rookie Taylor Rapp also saw increased involvement as well.
Per PFF, Rapp played a season-high 54 snaps against the Falcons last week. He was most effective against the run, posting a season-best grade of 68.9 in addition to a season-best 83.6 tackling grade. His 35 snaps in coverage were also most for him in a single game this season.
Before Johnson's injury, defensive coordinator Wade Phillips said Rapp would see time on the field even though he was a backup because Rapp has earned it. It seems that trend will continue.
EDWARDS GRADES OUT WELL IN DEBUT
Making his NFL regular season debut, rookie David Edwards held his own in his first career start.
According to Voice of the Rams J.B. Long, Edwards' overall offensive grade of 60.9 was highest by a Rams left guard this season. Second-year offensive lineman began the year as the starter before suffering a season-ending ACL and MCL injury against the 49ers in Week 6, with Jamil Demby also seeing action at that spot.
Edwards is off to a promising start, and he'll likely have a chance to build on it this week against the Bengals.
Check out the best photos from the Rams Week 7 win against the Atlanta Falcons!
FOWLER HAS BEST GAME OF SEASON
Considering how he fared statistically against the Falcons, it likely comes as no surprise that Dante Fowler Jr.'s performance graded out as his best of the season in three key categories.
The former Florida standout posted a 90.9 pass rushing grade, a 90.6 overall defensive grade and a 76.6 run defense grade – all season highs – following his first three-sack game of his career. He also added three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Looks like his first game reunited with CB Jalen Ramsey made a big difference.