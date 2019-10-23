Rams Pro Football Focus tidbits heading into Week 8

RAPP GETS BIGGER ROLE

The depth chart got shaken up with safety John Johnson III getting put on injured reserve. While his absence created more opportunities for Marqui Christian, rookie Taylor Rapp also saw increased involvement as well.

Per PFF, Rapp played a season-high 54 snaps against the Falcons last week. He was most effective against the run, posting a season-best grade of 68.9 in addition to a season-best 83.6 tackling grade. His 35 snaps in coverage were also most for him in a single game this season.

Before Johnson's injury, defensive coordinator Wade Phillips said Rapp would see time on the field even though he was a backup because Rapp has earned it. It seems that trend will continue.

EDWARDS GRADES OUT WELL IN DEBUT

Making his NFL regular season debut, rookie David Edwards held his own in his first career start.

According to Voice of the Rams J.B. Long, Edwards' overall offensive grade of 60.9 was highest by a Rams left guard this season. Second-year offensive lineman began the year as the starter before suffering a season-ending ACL and MCL injury against the 49ers in Week 6, with Jamil Demby also seeing action at that spot.