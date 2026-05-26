Rams launch first-ever international merchandise collaboration with Alfred's Apartment ahead of 2026 Melbourne game 

The Rams, alongside the Philadelphia Eagles, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Seattle Seahawks, hold marketing rights in Australia as part of the league's Global Markets Program, an initiative that awards NFL clubs international marketing rights to build brand awareness and fandom beyond the U.S., through fan engagement, events and commercial opportunities. Since being awarded those rights, the Los Angeles Rams have expanded their presence in Australia through various efforts, including launching the Rams Australia & New Zealand Instagram, a Super Bowl LVI Trophy tour in Sydney and Melbourne, and Rams Legend Todd Gurley traveling to Australia on several occasions for the NFL FLAG Youth Championship alongside Rampage and Rams Cheerleaders, and a Steve Irwin Day visit to Australia Zoo. The Rams also partnered with the Sydney Swans for Sydney World Pride and have collaborated with Bondi Lifeguards. Rams Legend Torry Holt went to Sydney for a Rams watch party and youth clinic, and last year Kobie Turner, Steve Avila and Davis Allen visited Melbourne for the Rams Fan Combine at Margaret Court Arena. Most recently, Rams Running Back Kyren Williams and Offensive Lineman Kevin Dotson went to Melbourne for the Melbourne F1, and youth flag football clinics.