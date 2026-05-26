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Rams launch first-ever international merchandise collaboration with Alfred's Apartment ahead of 2026 Melbourne game 

May 26, 2026 at 04:02 PM

The Los Angeles Rams today announced the club's first international merchandise collaboration, partnering with Australian streetwear brand Alfred’s Apartment on a limited-edition apparel collection ahead of the Rams' 2026 regular season game in Australia, where the Rams will serve as the designated team against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, September 10, at approximately 5:35pm PT, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The game marks the NFL's first-ever regular season matchup in Australia and will stream globally on Netflix.

Blending Rams football culture with Alfred's Apartment's signature Australian coastal men's surf and streetwear aesthetic, the collection, which is inspired by Los Angeles, Australia, and the growing connection between the NFL and Australian sports culture, features three T-shirts, a jersey, and a hoodie. The collection will be available on Thursday, May 28, at 4pm PT at RamsFanShop.com.

The campaign video stars Rams running back Kyren Williams alongside well-known Brisbane Broncos professional rugby league player Jesse Arthars, and Australian pro-skateboarder Riley Pavey, bringing together athletes from both countries in a creative celebration of sport, style and international fandom.

"This collaboration is about more than merchandise, it's about building authentic connections with fans in Australia through sport, fashion and culture," said Stephanie Cheng, VP/Head of International, Los Angeles Rams. "As we prepare to make history as the designated home team, partnering with Alfred's Apartment felt like a natural fit and we're excited to introduce Rams fans around the world to something that truly reflects both Los Angeles and Australia."

"We've always loved the way sport and street culture bring people together, and this collaboration gave us the opportunity to celebrate that on an international stage," said Ed Hatcher, founder, Alfred's Apartments. "Working with the Rams to create something that blends the energy of Los Angeles with our creative and football culture was incredibly special. We wanted the collection and campaign to feel authentic to both countries and to the fans who live and breathe the game."

MERCH PHOTOS: Rams x Alfred's Apartment, our first-ever international merch collab

Blending Rams football culture with Alfred's Apartment's signature Australian coastal men's surf and streetwear aesthetic, the collection is inspired by Los Angeles, Australia, and the growing connection between the NFL and Australian sports culture. The collection will be available on Thursday, May 28, at 4pm PT at RamsFanShop.com.

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The Rams, alongside the Philadelphia Eagles, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Seattle Seahawks, hold marketing rights in Australia as part of the league's Global Markets Program, an initiative that awards NFL clubs international marketing rights to build brand awareness and fandom beyond the U.S., through fan engagement, events and commercial opportunities. Since being awarded those rights, the Los Angeles Rams have expanded their presence in Australia through various efforts, including launching the Rams Australia & New Zealand Instagram, a Super Bowl LVI Trophy tour in Sydney and Melbourne, and Rams Legend Todd Gurley traveling to Australia on several occasions for the NFL FLAG Youth Championship alongside Rampage and Rams Cheerleaders, and a Steve Irwin Day visit to Australia Zoo. The Rams also partnered with the Sydney Swans for Sydney World Pride and have collaborated with Bondi Lifeguards. Rams Legend Torry Holt went to Sydney for a Rams watch party and youth clinic, and last year Kobie Turner, Steve Avila and Davis Allen visited Melbourne for the Rams Fan Combine at Margaret Court Arena. Most recently, Rams Running Back Kyren Williams and Offensive Lineman Kevin Dotson went to Melbourne for the Melbourne F1, and youth flag football clinics.

To purchase tickets to the Melbourne game visit Ticketmaster.com.

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