Injury Report 12/2: Travin Howard, Terrell Lewis and Lance McCutcheon out for Week 13 vs. Seahawks; Brian Allen, Troy Hill and Ernest Jones questionable 

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck), defensive lineman Aaron Donald (ankle), linebacker Travin Howard (hip), outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (back) and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon (shoulder) are out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).

Stafford cleared concussion protocol Friday morning, according to McVay, but still will not play due to his neck injury that has also been listed on the injury report and that they are still gathering information about. Both Stafford and Donald were already ruled out by McVay on Wednesday.

With Stafford out, John Wolford will start at quarterback, though McVay also said there's a chance Bryce Perkins plays some snaps as well.

Linebacker Ernest Jones (back) is questionable due to dealing with back spasms this week, but McVay said Jones is "making good progress." While cornerback Troy Hill (groin) is also questionable, he's considered a game-time decision, per McVay.

Offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) does not carry an injury designation. McVay said prior to Friday's practice that he expected Nsekhe to ready to go, and that if Nsekhe is available, he will start at left tackle.

For the Seahawks, running back Travis Homer (illness, knee) and safeties Josh Jones (illness) and Ryan Neal (elbow, shoulder) are considered questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.