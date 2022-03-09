Rams' Top Five offensive plays from 2021 season

As we continue our wrap up of the 2021 season, theRams.com will look back on the top five offensive plays and top five defensive plays by the team.
Here's the best of the offense:
5) Robert Woods toe-tap touchdown catch vs. Bears in Week 1
Much like Jalen Ramsey's juggling interception, how Woods managed to keep both feet inbounds on this play defies belief.
4) Van Jefferson 67-yard touchdown catch vs. Bears in Week 1
Stafford gave a preview of what's to come with this explosive touchdown pass on the third-play of the season opener. Jefferson also proved to be a reliable deep threat as the season progressed.
3) Odell Beckham Jr. 4th-down grab vs. Ravens in Week 17
Beckham came up big when the Rams needed him most, hanging on to the ball to make this clutch and keep what would be the Rams' game-winning drive in a 20-19 victory alive. Beckham caught the go-ahead touchdown shortly after that clutch fourth-down reception.
2) Stafford and Kupp connecting for 44-yard completion vs. Bucs in Divisional Round
Stafford stood tall in the face of pressure and found Kupp behind the last level of the defense to set up Matt Gay's game-winning field goal.
1) Stafford and Kupp connecting for go-ahead touchdown vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI