Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams' Top Five offensive plays from 2021 season

Mar 09, 2022 at 11:03 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

As we continue our wrap up of the 2021 season, theRams.com will look back on the top five offensive plays and top five defensive plays by the team.

Here's the best of the offense:

5) Robert Woods toe-tap touchdown catch vs. Bears in Week 1

Much like Jalen Ramsey's juggling interception, how Woods managed to keep both feet inbounds on this play defies belief.

4) Van Jefferson 67-yard touchdown catch vs. Bears in Week 1

Stafford gave a preview of what's to come with this explosive touchdown pass on the third-play of the season opener. Jefferson also proved to be a reliable deep threat as the season progressed.

Related Links

3) Odell Beckham Jr. 4th-down grab vs. Ravens in Week 17

Beckham came up big when the Rams needed him most, hanging on to the ball to make this clutch and keep what would be the Rams' game-winning drive in a 20-19 victory alive. Beckham caught the go-ahead touchdown shortly after that clutch fourth-down reception.

2) Stafford and Kupp connecting for 44-yard completion vs. Bucs in Divisional Round

Stafford stood tall in the face of pressure and found Kupp behind the last level of the defense to set up Matt Gay's game-winning field goal.

1) Stafford and Kupp connecting for go-ahead touchdown vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Related Content

news

Rams' Eric Henderson: 2021 John Teerlinck Defensive Line Coach of the Year 'ultimate award' being recognized by peers, credit to players

The Rams' Eric Henderson was voted the John Teerlinck Defensive Line Coach of the Year by coaches across the league for 2021.
news

Rams elect not to use the franchise tag in 2022

The Rams have chosen to pass on using the franchise tag for the fourth-straight year. 
news

Rams' Top Five defensive plays from 2021 season

The five best defensive plays from the Los Angeles Rams' 2021 season.
news

Von Miller's Top Five plays from 2021 season

A look back at outside linebacker Von Miller's five best plays from his time with the Rams during the 2021 season. 
news

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Top Five plays from 2021 season

A look back at the five best plays from wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s first season with the Rams.
news

NFL Scouting Combine still holds value to Rams, but approach this week is about efficient time management

The Rams' approach to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is the confluence of a variety of factors. 
news

Cooper Kupp's Top Five plays from 2021 season

A look back at the five best plays from wide receiver Cooper Kupp's record-historic 2021 season. 
news

Kevin O'Connell excited to see Liam Coen take on role of Rams offensive coordinator

Having worked together closely during the 2020 season, Kevin O'Connell knows Liam Coen has what it takes to succeed as the Rams' next offensive coordinator. 
news

Top takeaways from Sean McVay's NFL Scouting Combine week press conference

Here's what we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay's press conference held virtually during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. 
news

Top takeaways from Les Snead's NFL Scouting Combine week press conference

Here's what we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead's press conference held virtually during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. 
news

Five things to know about new Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen

Here are five things Rams fans should know about the team's new offensive coordinator, Liam Coen. 
Advertising