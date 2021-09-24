Week 3 Preview: Rams vs. Buccaneers in Game of the Week from SoFi Stadium

Quick Pause to Appreciate

Every so often, I'm reminded not to take these moments for granted. It wasn't too long ago that the thought of the NFL situating a Rams home game against the defending champs as a showcase event would've been hard to fathom.

These days, prime time and national window opportunities are the norm.

The NFL teed this up and both teams delivered 2-0 starts.

How awesome is it to play the game of the week – perhaps the entire regular season – with every expectation that your team can-and-should win if they perform in all three phases.

Separation Sunday (and Monday)

That being said, all the featured games this week are golden.

Opposite the tilt in Inglewood, the loser of the Seahawks and Vikings is going to have a long road back to contention in the division. That should be intense in Minneapolis.

Sunday Night Football has Green Bay at San Francisco, arguably the second-best contest on the slate.

And Monday Night Football between rivals Philadelphia and Dallas will bring some clarity to the muddied NFC East, especially if Buffalo beats Washington on Sunday.

With a Little Help From Our (AFC) Friends

Now although Houston couldn't pick off Carolina on Thursday, this could be a week where AFC home teams give a nice little assist to the Rams playoff odds. (It would be welcomed, especially after the Chargers let the Cowboys off the hook.)

In addition to Buffalo potentially setting 1-1 Washington back, the same could be said of New England hosting 1-1 New Orleans and Cleveland welcoming 1-1 Chicago, with Justin Fields making his first start.

Favorable outcomes would thin the herd a bit.

And this is just downright greedy, but could winless Jacksonville hand 2-0 Arizona a loss before the Cardinals come to Inglewood?

Stafford as Advertised

The sample size is too small to be evidential, but after two weeks, the early returns on the partnership between Matthew Stafford and the Rams are extremely encouraging.

He ranks top five in the NFL in most core quarterback metrics, and top 10 in nearly all of them.

On the Coach McVay Show, the Rams play-caller has made this point twice in as many weeks about his new QB1.