Rams open season on road against familiar foe | Rams-Seahawks Game Preview

These captains are barely a year removed from their ring ceremony, after all. And they're not alone. ﻿Cam Akers﻿ and ﻿Van Jefferson﻿ and ﻿John Johnson III﻿ have all played in the season's final game. We could go on.

The 2023 Rams seem to be indicating that while the outside world may not know who they are, inside their walls, there's experience and leadership and trustworthiness.

It's Not How You Start… Or Is It?

Since the schedule was released, we've anticipated this weekend but also had to reckon with what awaits.

It's a brutal juxtaposition – the least experienced Rams roster in recent history versus four Super Bowl contenders in the first five weeks.

This is normally where we assert how important it will be to get off to a good start. How September has been a dominant month for the McVay-led Rams.

But the truth of the matter is that there seems to be a bunch of gettable games after the bye, if the team is in good shape and improving with experience. I could see how a team dependent on so many players on rookie contracts might actually grow together and be in position to make a run come November.

Is winning five of their last seven or six of eight down the stretch unrealistic, on paper? Not to my way of thinking.

But how many of the first two, the first five, the front nine do the Rams need to win to be in position to capitalize?