Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams open season on road against familiar foe | Rams-Seahawks Game Preview

Sep 08, 2023 at 03:45 PM
jb_long_headshot
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

Our final on-air duty last season was a brief postgame interview with Sean McVay.

My broadcast partner Maurice Jones-Drew and I wished the head coach of the Rams well and expressed our hope we'd get to do it again.

Following a heart-wrenching overtime loss in Seattle last January, we all knew the season was over. We'd be prepared for that reality for months.

Was the McVay Era over, though?

It wasn't just the head coach. Having already pondered retirement after completing his trophy case with a Super Bowl ring, Aaron Donald﻿'s future was uncertain after the first consequential injury of his career. Matthew Stafford had been shut down. And while Cooper Kupp was not as far along professionally, he too had missed the second half of the Rams 2022 schedule.

We were all wondering if that near-upset of Seattle was going to be the last time we'd see the leading characters of Super Bowl LVI on the field. Or more accurately, whether we'd failed to notice that day way back in Week 9 at Tampa Bay, when they had last been in the lineup together.

Thankfully, to a man, they're back. Their partnership continues.

Kupp won't play this season-opener, as you know. But he'll play this year. He'll be a part of the Rams attempt to remodel without rebuilding. And when he does, L.A. will be a tough out.

As they were in Week 18 last season.

Kupp Half Full

It's no slight against Kupp to be exponentially more confident in the Rams ability to win without him in Seattle nine months after we left.

He's been mostly sidelined through the offseason, so as McVay pointed out to the media recently, this doesn't catch the Rams flat-footed in terms of game-planning.

﻿Van Jefferson﻿ has looked terrific all summer. ﻿Tutu Atwell﻿'s time is now. ﻿Puka Nacua﻿ could be the most impactful Rams rookie since Kupp, and has been training in his absence almost since the day he arrived. ﻿Demarcus Robinson﻿ was a revelation in training camp and has a proven track record with multiple franchises. ﻿Ben Skowronek﻿ is as close to human duct tape as you'll find in the NFL. Plus, the Rams have a deep and viable tight end room – there's nothing wrong with playing ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ and ﻿Brycen Hopkins﻿ (or ﻿Davis Allen﻿) together more if the three-receiver sets don't threaten the Seahawks defense the way you'd intended.

And most importantly, unlike last summer, these eligibles have all been getting extensive work with Matthew Stafford. I'll take this predicament over where the Rams were last summer, when the quarterback was the non-participant.

The Rams want Kupp back in a helmet just as urgently as those who drafted him in their fantasy leagues. But in the meantime, this offense is more than capable of moving chains and scoring points.

Starting Line Up

My belief is fortified by what they've done on the offensive line.

From new position coach Ryan Wendell to rethinking the approach with new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

From supplementing the talent with rookie draft pick ﻿Steve Avila﻿ and trade acquisition ﻿Kevin Dotson﻿, to the return of players I'm convinced are starting-caliber like ﻿Alaric Jackson﻿, ﻿Joe Noteboom﻿, and ﻿Tremayne Anchrum Jr.﻿.

If you haven't heard the latter describe the disposition of the 2023 offensive line room, by the way, the jolt of competition and confidence is rejuvenating.

Last year's setback has laid the foundation for a comeback in the trenches.

Related Links

Did Seattle Model The Way?

What the Rams are attempting to do – renovate without rebuilding – is essentially what the Seahawks have successfully accomplished.

In moving on from Russell Wilson and bringing the Legion of Boom era to a close (though Bobby Wagner is back in navy blue), few gave the Seahawks much consideration going into last season.

Quoting directly from Pro Football Focus in August of 2022:

We have become accustomed to thinking of Seattle as a playoff contender, but that was only a constant as long as their quarterback was elite, and that's far from the case now.

Not only did the Seahawks land in PFF's "Rebuilding" category, they were 32nd – dead last! – in the preseason power rankings.

Yet they won nine games and earned a Wild Card berth, and are in even stronger standing going into 2023.

I won't stretch the parallels to Los Angeles too far (PFF has the Rams 29th currently, for what it's worth). But kicking off in Seattle should be a reminder that it can be done successfully, even if the Rams are approaching their roster refresh differently.

Oh, Captain, Eight Captains

I get it. Eight is a lot. Everyone gets a "C" on his chest. Have a chuckle at the Rams expense if you will.

But here's what I read into the Rams selecting so many captains, including first-timers ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿, ﻿Ernest Jones﻿, and ﻿Ben Skowronek﻿: We have more than enough to get this done.

Los Angeles Rams name 2023 season captains

These captains are barely a year removed from their ring ceremony, after all. And they're not alone. ﻿Cam Akers﻿ and ﻿Van Jefferson﻿ and ﻿John Johnson III﻿ have all played in the season's final game. We could go on.

The 2023 Rams seem to be indicating that while the outside world may not know who they are, inside their walls, there's experience and leadership and trustworthiness.

It's Not How You Start… Or Is It?

Since the schedule was released, we've anticipated this weekend but also had to reckon with what awaits.

It's a brutal juxtaposition – the least experienced Rams roster in recent history versus four Super Bowl contenders in the first five weeks.

This is normally where we assert how important it will be to get off to a good start. How September has been a dominant month for the McVay-led Rams.

But the truth of the matter is that there seems to be a bunch of gettable games after the bye, if the team is in good shape and improving with experience. I could see how a team dependent on so many players on rookie contracts might actually grow together and be in position to make a run come November.

Is winning five of their last seven or six of eight down the stretch unrealistic, on paper? Not to my way of thinking.

But how many of the first two, the first five, the front nine do the Rams need to win to be in position to capitalize?

My hope for the 2023 Los Angeles Rams is that they earn the right to survey the landscape of the NFC at the trade deadline (which nearly aligns with their bye week) and inform their next wave of organizational decisions. That can only be accomplished by putting their best product on the field versus the league's toughest first two months.

PRACTICE PHOTOS: Aaron Donald, Tyler Higbee, Cobie Durant & more Rams players getting ready to face the Seahawks

Take a look through photos of Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, tight end Tyler Higbee, defensive back Cobie Durant & more Rams players getting ready to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

E_TOW12355
1 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW22847
2 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31411
3 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12254
4 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31069
5 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31439
6 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31057
7 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12298
8 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31495
9 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12407
10 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31376
11 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12275
12 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31221
13 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12328
14 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12457
15 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31526
16 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31428
17 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12237
18 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31302
19 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31532
20 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12248
21 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31328
22 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12473
23 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31131
24 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW22703
25 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31061
26 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW22796
27 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12346
28 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW22937
29 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12378
30 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW22712
31 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12313
32 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31161
33 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31355
34 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31568
35 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31423
36 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31384
37 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31406
38 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31339
39 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12242
40 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12326
41 / 41
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Injury Report 9/8: Stetson Bennett, Cooper Kupp and Hunter Long ruled out for Week 1 at Seahawks

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 1 regular season game between the Rams and the Seahawks in Seattle. 
news

Friday notebook: Injured Reserve designations 'definite possibility' for Bennett, Kupp and Long; Noteboom expected to start at right guard at Seahawks

Rounding up some of the news and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay's Friday press conference as the team gets closer to wrapping up its preparation for  
news

Jordan Fuller: Being named captain by teammates a second time 'means everything' 

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jordan Fuller is grateful to be named a team captain heading into the 2023 season.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Mike LaFleur, Raheem Morris and Chase Blackburn preview Week 1 at Seahawks

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn's weekly press conferences as the Rams prepare for Week 1 against the Seahawks. 
news

Matthew Stafford, Rams receivers prepare for Seahawks with Cooper Kupp sidelined: 'Total trust in everybody that's put out there to go out there and make plays'

The Los Angeles Rams' wide receivers are ready to take on the task of facing the Seahawks without Cooper Kupp.  
news

McVay: Cooper Kupp, Stetson Bennett and Hunter Long out for Sunday's Week 1 game at Seahawks

Rams head coach Sean McVay has ruled out wide receiver Cooper Kupp, quarterback Stetson Bennett and tight end Hunter Long for Sunday's game against the Seahawks in Seattle. 
news

Rams unveil 2023 jersey schedule

Here's when the Los Angeles Rams will wear each of their jersey colors throughout the 2023 regular season. 
news

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, listen to and live stream 2023 Week 1 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Seahawks regular season game on Sunday, Sept. 10.
news

Behind the Grind Episode 4: All-access look at Rams training camp and 2023 preseason through the eyes of rookies and emerging players

In Behind the Grind Episode 4, Rams studios takes you inside this year's Rams training camp and the preseason as the prepare for the 2023 regular season. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 1

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 1 regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks.
news

First Look: Rams kick off 2023 regular season against Seahawks in Seattle

An early preview of Sunday's Week 1 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. 
Advertising