From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and Odell Beckham Jr. share final thoughts on 49ers prep

Jan 07, 2022 at 03:50 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ and wide receiver ﻿Odell Beckham Jr.﻿ each held video conferences with local media Friday, discussing the chance to win a third division title in five seasons, increased comfort in the offense (Beckham), and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"It'd mean a lot to be able to share it. To be able to kind of check off one of the things that you try to achieve as a team with guys you really care about." – McVay

  • With a victory over the 49ers on Sunday, the Rams would win their third division title in five seasons under McVay.
  • McVay made it clear that it is very much a team accomplishment rather than something attributed to him alone. "It's about being able to do it with the people that you care a lot about – coaches, players, organizations," McVay said. "It would be a good accomplishment because it's such a tough division as well."

"It is, like you said, a divisional game. We know each other. Anytime you play a team twice a year it's going to be some type of bad blood going on there." – Donald

  • Divisional games mean more, and there's a lot riding on this one with the Rams having the chance to not only win the division and capture the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but also potentially eliminate the 49ers from playoff contention with a victory (a Saints win would also be needed for that to happen).
  • "We know our mindset, we know their mindsets. We are going to come to play ball," Donald said.

"Just having weeks of practice, preparation, games, mistakes, successes, (I'm) in a much better place, I would say, this game than I was last game." – Beckham

  • After making his Rams debut in the first meeting against the 49ers on two days' practice, Beckham has grown in the offense in the several weeks since then.
  • Beckham has 25 receptions for 287 yards and five touchdowns in seven games with the Rams so far.

