From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and Odell Beckham Jr. share final thoughts on 49ers prep

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ and wide receiver ﻿Odell Beckham Jr.﻿ each held video conferences with local media Friday, discussing the chance to win a third division title in five seasons, increased comfort in the offense (Beckham), and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"It'd mean a lot to be able to share it. To be able to kind of check off one of the things that you try to achieve as a team with guys you really care about." – McVay