Injury Report 1/7: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 18 vs. 49ers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams do not carry any injury designations heading into Sunday's Week 18 game against the 49ers at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX).

The player who suffered anything substantial coming out of Week 17 against the Ravens was safety ﻿Nick Scott﻿, who broke his thumb on the final play of the game. Rams head coach Sean McVay said Scott got his broken thumb casted this week as expected and is "ready to go" for Sunday.

For the 49ers, starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) and starting left tackle Trent Williams (rest) are among the seven players listed as questionable. Garoppolo was a limited participant in practice all week, while Williams did not participate in practice at all this week.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams held a walkthrough on Wednesday; participation for that day is an estimation.