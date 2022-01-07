Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 1/7: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 18 vs. 49ers

Jan 07, 2022 at 03:23 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams do not carry any injury designations heading into Sunday's Week 18 game against the 49ers at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX).

The player who suffered anything substantial coming out of Week 17 against the Ravens was safety ﻿Nick Scott﻿, who broke his thumb on the final play of the game. Rams head coach Sean McVay said Scott got his broken thumb casted this week as expected and is "ready to go" for Sunday.

For the 49ers, starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) and starting left tackle Trent Williams (rest) are among the seven players listed as questionable. Garoppolo was a limited participant in practice all week, while Williams did not participate in practice at all this week.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams held a walkthrough on Wednesday; participation for that day is an estimation.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Nick Scott S Thumb Limited Limited Full -
Leonard Floyd OLB Rest/Ankle DNP Full Limited -
Aaron Donald DL Rest DNP Full Full -
Andrew Whitworth OL Rest DNP Full Full -
Jalen Ramsey CB Rest DNP Full Full -
A'Shawn Robinson DL Rest DNP Full Full -
Cam Akers RB Achilles Full Full Full -

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Azeez Al-Shaair LB Knee DNP DNP DNP Questionable
Nick Bosa DL Rest DNP Full Full -
Alex Mack C Rest DNP Full Full -
Elijah Mitchell RB Knee DNP Limited Full -
Trent Williams T Rest DNP DNP DNP Questionable
Jimmy Garoppolo QB Thumb Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Dre Greenlaw LB Groin Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Talanoa Hufanga S Knee Limited Limited Full -
Jaquiski Tartt S Shoulder Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Maurice Hurst DL Calf Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Marcell Harris LB Achilles - Limited Limited Questionable

