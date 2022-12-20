From the Podium: Sean McVay, Baker Mayfield, Cam Akers and Bobby Wagner react to Rams' 24-12 loss to Packers in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Cam Akers and linebacker Bobby Wagner were among those to meet with the media postgame following the team's 24-12 loss to the Packers Monday night at Lambeau Field, discussing Mayfield's performance and the offense's overall, their outlook on the rest of the season and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"I thought there was some real positives, but there was also a handful of instances where we didn't capitalize on some opportunities that we did have." – McVay
- McVay talk some good and some areas of improvement coming out of Monday night's loss.
- The Rams generated two takeaways on defense, but managed just 12 points and 156 total yards of offense.
"Anytime you can have consistency up front with those guys, the same guys playing, that's a huge difference. Obviously not a good for us to lose (Allen)." – Mayfield
- Losing Allen early in the game was a tough blow to the Rams' offense, given Allen's presence, experience, and ability to make the playcalls.
- "Coleman came in, and we were okay. It wasn't the end of the day," Mayfield said.
"Just trusting me. Offensive line blocked great, so they made it easy for me." – Akers
- Akers was a bright spot in Monday night's loss with a team-high 12 carries for 65 yards, good for 5.4 yards per carry.
- Beyond the above, Akers also mentioned trusting himself and making plays when he got to the second level as factors in his performance.
"I didn't expect this to happen, but it did. I think the biggest thing is fighting, having some pride." – Wagner
- While the Rams are officially eliminated from playoff contention, Wagner doesn't expect a drop off in effort.
- "There's still game left, and still playing at a high level regardless of the situation," Wagner said.