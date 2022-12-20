From the Podium: Sean McVay, Baker Mayfield, Cam Akers and Bobby Wagner react to Rams' 24-12 loss to Packers in Green Bay

"Just trusting me. Offensive line blocked great, so they made it easy for me." – Akers

Akers was a bright spot in Monday night's loss with a team-high 12 carries for 65 yards, good for 5.4 yards per carry.

Beyond the above, Akers also mentioned trusting himself and making plays when he got to the second level as factors in his performance.

"I didn't expect this to happen, but it did. I think the biggest thing is fighting, having some pride." – Wagner