Game Recap: Rams fall to Packers 24-12 on Monday Night Football

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – The Rams (4-10) fell to the Packers 24-12 Monday night at Lambeau Field.

Despite a late third-quarter score and early fourth-quarter takeaway created by Los Angeles, long scoring drives helped Green Bay (6-8) gradually gain separation from L.A. over the course of Monday's contest.

Its first, a 12-play, 52-yarder, ended with a 34-yard field goal by kicker Mason Crosby after taking 6:14 off the clock. Its second, an 11-play, 74-yarder, ended with an 8-yard touchdown run by running back A.J. Dillon after taking 6:15 off the clock. Its third, an 11-play, 68-yarder, ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Dillon and took 6:56 off the clock.

That third scoring drive came midway through the third quarter and put the Packers up 17-6. The Rams' deficit then reached 18 with 2:25 left after an 7-yard touchdown catch by Packers running back Aaron Jones, an amount that would prove to be insurmountable. Quarterback Baker Mayfield's 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Higbee with 22 seconds left in the third quarter pulled the Rams within 12, but they were unable to get offs off of defensive back Jalen Ramsey's forced fumble and fumble recovery which had given them a chance to cut further into that deficit.

Besides Ramsey's takeaways, Los Angeles' defense also got two sacks from outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and safety Taylor Rapp's second interception in as many games in the loss.

Rams starting center Brian Allen suffered a calf on the second play of the Rams' first offensive series and did not return.

Here is the complete game recap:

The Rams' opening drive showed promise with a 15-yard run by Akers on the first play and later a 17-yard catch by Jefferson on third down, but they were ultimately forced to punt after a third-down sack of Mayfield. Los Angeles also had to adjust to another injury to its offensive line, as

Green Bay got deep into L.A. territory, but a timely third-down sack by Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd forced the Packers to settle for a 34-yard field goal and 3-0 lead with 4:25 left in the first quarter.

A Taylor Rapp interception just before the end of the first quarter set up the drive that ended with a 33-yard field goal by Gay with 10:41 left in the second quarter to tie the game 3-3.

The Packers regained the lead 10-3 a little over six minutes later via an 8-yard touchdown run up the middle Dillon, while the Rams answered with a 55-yard field goal by Gay on the ensuing possession to reduce their deficit to four just before halftime.

Green Bay expanded its lead to 17-6 on a one-yard touchdown run by Dillon, which capped off its second-half opening drive that erased nearly 7 minutes off the clock. Working with shorter field position thanks to a penalty against the Rams punt coverage team, the Packers needed just 35 yards and a little over 3 minutes to make it 24-6 on a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Rodgers to running back Aaron Jones.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield's 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Higbee with 22 seconds left in third quarter cut the Rams' deficit to 12; Gay missed the extra point attempt.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Packers got ideal field position via a 52-yard return by Keisean Nixon that set them up at the Rams' 47, but Floyd's third-down sack for a 7-yard loss ensured the Packers would punt. But that Rams possession ended with Mayfield throwing an interception on third down, and the Packers taking over at the Rams 34.