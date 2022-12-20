Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Game Recap: Rams fall to Packers 24-12 on Monday Night Football

Dec 19, 2022 at 08:16 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – The Rams (4-10) fell to the Packers 24-12 Monday night at Lambeau Field.

Despite a late third-quarter score and early fourth-quarter takeaway created by Los Angeles, long scoring drives helped Green Bay (6-8) gradually gain separation from L.A. over the course of Monday's contest.

Its first, a 12-play, 52-yarder, ended with a 34-yard field goal by kicker Mason Crosby after taking 6:14 off the clock. Its second, an 11-play, 74-yarder, ended with an 8-yard touchdown run by running back A.J. Dillon after taking 6:15 off the clock. Its third, an 11-play, 68-yarder, ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Dillon and took 6:56 off the clock.

That third scoring drive came midway through the third quarter and put the Packers up 17-6. The Rams' deficit then reached 18 with 2:25 left after an 7-yard touchdown catch by Packers running back Aaron Jones, an amount that would prove to be insurmountable. Quarterback Baker Mayfield's 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Higbee with 22 seconds left in the third quarter pulled the Rams within 12, but they were unable to get offs off of defensive back Jalen Ramsey's forced fumble and fumble recovery which had given them a chance to cut further into that deficit.

Besides Ramsey's takeaways, Los Angeles' defense also got two sacks from outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and safety Taylor Rapp's second interception in as many games in the loss.

Rams starting center Brian Allen suffered a calf on the second play of the Rams' first offensive series and did not return.

Here is the complete game recap:

The Rams' opening drive showed promise with a 15-yard run by Akers on the first play and later a 17-yard catch by Jefferson on third down, but they were ultimately forced to punt after a third-down sack of Mayfield. Los Angeles also had to adjust to another injury to its offensive line, as

Green Bay got deep into L.A. territory, but a timely third-down sack by Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd forced the Packers to settle for a 34-yard field goal and 3-0 lead with 4:25 left in the first quarter.

A Taylor Rapp interception just before the end of the first quarter set up the drive that ended with a 33-yard field goal by Gay with 10:41 left in the second quarter to tie the game 3-3.

The Packers regained the lead 10-3 a little over six minutes later via an 8-yard touchdown run up the middle Dillon, while the Rams answered with a 55-yard field goal by Gay on the ensuing possession to reduce their deficit to four just before halftime.

Green Bay expanded its lead to 17-6 on a one-yard touchdown run by Dillon, which capped off its second-half opening drive that erased nearly 7 minutes off the clock. Working with shorter field position thanks to a penalty against the Rams punt coverage team, the Packers needed just 35 yards and a little over 3 minutes to make it 24-6 on a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Rodgers to running back Aaron Jones.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield's 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Higbee with 22 seconds left in third quarter cut the Rams' deficit to 12; Gay missed the extra point attempt.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Packers got ideal field position via a 52-yard return by Keisean Nixon that set them up at the Rams' 47, but Floyd's third-down sack for a 7-yard loss ensured the Packers would punt. But that Rams possession ended with Mayfield throwing an interception on third down, and the Packers taking over at the Rams 34.

The Rams got the ball back on the next possession after defensive back Jalen Ramsey ripped it from Jones, but were unable to come away with points. After taking over following the Rams' punt, the Packers were able to drain the remaining 8:58 off the clock and prevent the Rams from getting another offensive possession.

Related Content

news

Aaron Donald selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

Travin Howard, Aaron Donald and Larrell Murchison among Rams' inactives for Monday Night Football at Packers in Week 15

A look at the inactives for Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

news

3 Keys to winning for the Rams against the Packers

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 15 Monday Night Football road game against the Green Bay Packers, powered by The Wallace Firm.

news

Injury Report 12/17: Aaron Donald, John Wolford, Marquise Copeland, David Long Jr. and Travin Howard ruled out for Monday Night Football at Packers

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 15.

news

Todas las miradas en Baker Mayfield de los Rams y Aaron Rodgers de los Packers, pero los ataques por carrera serán clave en un clima helado en Lambeau Field

Los Rams de Los Ángeles visitan a los Packers de Green Bay en un juego de Monday Night Football que es atractivo a pesar de los récords negativos de ambos equipos

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Packers

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Monday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

news

Rams head to Lambeau Field to clash with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Monday Night Football | Week 15 Game Preview

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long looks ahead to quarterback Baker Mayfield's first official start in Horns, how a full week of practice will benefit the Los Angeles Rams offense, and how linebacker Bobby Wagner plans on slowing down Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers with a healthy complement of receivers.

news

From the Podium: Packers, Week 15

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Baker Mayfield's press conferences as they prepare for Monday Night Football against the Packers.

news

After "whirlwind" first first few days with Rams, Baker Mayfield settles in for more normal game week routine in Week 15

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is glad to have a more routine week this week after a wild beginning to his time in Los Angeles.

news

Opposing View: Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on preparing for Rams offense under Baker Mayfield

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur discusses the challenges of gameplanning for a Rams offense led by Baker Mayfield for only one game so far ahead of the two teams' Week 15 Monday Night Football matchup.

news

Rams WR Tutu Atwell discusses his speed, first NFL touchdown & Cooper Kupp's mentorship | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 97

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell joins J.B. Long to talk about his speed, getting his first NFL touchdown and how fellow teammate Cooper Kupp has coached him in becoming a better receiver.

Advertising