From the Podium: Sean McVay, Baker Mayfield and Van Jefferson react to 17-16 win over Raiders on Thursday Night Football in Week 14

Dec 08, 2022 at 11:08 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Van Jefferson were among those to meet with the media postgame following the team's last-second 17-16 win over the Raiders Thursday night at SoFi Stadium, discussing the game-winning drive, Mayfield's performance, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"Just like we drew it up. I mean, just a total team effort." – McVay

  • Yes, it took a game-winning touchdown-scoring drive, but the Rams needed plays like Ernest Jones' endzone interception late in the second half and Taylor Rapp's interception with two seconds left to fully come away with the victory.
  • Running back Cam Akers' 1-yard touchdown run with 3:19 remaining pulled the Rams within six, as well.

"I don't know if you can write it any better than that. Obviously, we'd like to be a little bit more stress-free, but it's a pretty damn good story, I'll be honest with you." – Mayfield

  • A little over 48 hours after arriving in Los Angeles, Mayfield delivered a 98-yard, game-winning drive to help the Rams snap a six-game losing streak.
  • Part of the reason Mayfield was able to transition the way he did was because of protection scheme carryover between what he had while working with Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan in Cleveland and what McVay runs in Los Angeles. "So the terminology with that, that knocks out a big chunk of the learning curve," Mayfield said.

"It meant a lot." – Jefferson

  • Catching the game-winning touchdown was a big-deal for Jefferson, given how tough his rehab following his second offseason knee surgery was and consequently not being able to play in the Rams' first six games.
  • Jefferson finished with two catches for 44 yards plus the game-winning touchdown in the victory.

