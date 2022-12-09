From the Podium: Sean McVay, Baker Mayfield and Van Jefferson react to 17-16 win over Raiders on Thursday Night Football in Week 14

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Van Jefferson were among those to meet with the media postgame following the team's last-second 17-16 win over the Raiders Thursday night at SoFi Stadium, discussing the game-winning drive, Mayfield's performance, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"Just like we drew it up. I mean, just a total team effort." – McVay