From the Podium: Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner, John Wolford and Cam Akers react to 27-23 loss to Seahawks

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner, quarterback John Wolford and running back Cam Akers were among those who met with the media postgame following the team's 27-23 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing Wagner's performance against his former team, how the final defensive drive unfolded, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.
"I'm gonna continue to do everything in my power for us to try to change the result. But you can't deny that there's been improvement." – McVay
- The result wasn't what the Rams wanted, but McVay indicated there was still growth observed.
- 'You're not going away with the moral victories, but I think we can all see the steps that this group is taking," McVay said.
"I just felt like we had a lot of guys out, we had a lot of playmakers out on (defense), so I wanted to try to provide a spark for the team and help us find a win." – Wagner
- Wagner played one of his best games of the season statistically, posting 7 total tackles, two sacks, two QB hits and an interception in the loss.
- The two sacks brought Wagner to a career-high-tying five on the season, while the pick was his first as a Ram.
"I thought we competed really hard. I thought we ran the ball well." – Wolford
- Wolford was pleased with the Rams offense's effort and ability to run the ball on Sunday, as well as their overall preparation during the week, but was disappointed it did not translate to a win.
- Los Angeles had 319 total yards of offense on Sunday, including 171 rushing yards.
"It is what it is. I made the most with the carries I got." – Akers
- Akers recorded a season-high 17 carries against the Seahawks, finishing with 60 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the loss.
- Akers didn't realize that was the case when asked about it and was ultimately indifferent, indicating he simply capitalized on his opportunities.