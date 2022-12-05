Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner, John Wolford and Cam Akers react to 27-23 loss to Seahawks

Dec 04, 2022 at 06:15 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner, quarterback John Wolford and running back Cam Akers were among those who met with the media postgame following the team's 27-23 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing Wagner's performance against his former team, how the final defensive drive unfolded, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"I'm gonna continue to do everything in my power for us to try to change the result. But you can't deny that there's been improvement." – McVay

  • The result wasn't what the Rams wanted, but McVay indicated there was still growth observed.
  • 'You're not going away with the moral victories, but I think we can all see the steps that this group is taking," McVay said.

"I just felt like we had a lot of guys out, we had a lot of playmakers out on (defense), so I wanted to try to provide a spark for the team and help us find a win." – Wagner

  • Wagner played one of his best games of the season statistically, posting 7 total tackles, two sacks, two QB hits and an interception in the loss.
  • The two sacks brought Wagner to a career-high-tying five on the season, while the pick was his first as a Ram.

"I thought we competed really hard. I thought we ran the ball well." – Wolford

  • Wolford was pleased with the Rams offense's effort and ability to run the ball on Sunday, as well as their overall preparation during the week, but was disappointed it did not translate to a win.
  • Los Angeles had 319 total yards of offense on Sunday, including 171 rushing yards.

"It is what it is. I made the most with the carries I got." – Akers

  • Akers recorded a season-high 17 carries against the Seahawks, finishing with 60 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the loss.
  • Akers didn't realize that was the case when asked about it and was ultimately indifferent, indicating he simply capitalized on his opportunities.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Bobby Wagner: "I wanted to try to provide a spark for the team"

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner bottles up his emotions during week, then lets them out vs. Seahawks on Sunday in arguably his most productive game of the season.

news

McVay: Matthew Stafford has spinal cord contusion, "good chance" he's done for 2022 season

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Sunday evening that Stafford has a spinal cord contusion and is likely sidelined for the rest of the 2022 season.

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Seahawks 27-23

Rams regain the lead late in the fourth quarter, but Seahawks' touchdown with 36 seconds left the difference in Rams' 27-23 Week 13 loss at SoFi Stadium.

news

Troy Hill and Bobby Evans among Rams' inactives for Week 13 vs. Seahawks

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 13 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Seahawks in Week 13

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 13 home game against the Seattle Seahawks, powered by The Wallace Firm.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Seahawks in Week 13

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 13 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Rams buscan salir de la mala racha y ayudar a Bobby Wagner a obtener un triunfo especial contra los Seahawks

John Wolford abrirá como quarterback de Los Ángeles, que tratará de meterle una zancadilla a Seattle a pesar de no contar con Aaron Donald.

news

"Our expectation as a d-line is to have no drop-off": How Rams defensive line is approaching Aaron Donald being out for Week 13 vs. Seahawks

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald will miss his first game due to injury in his nine-year NFL career on Sunday, creating a big challenge and a big opportunity for the Rams' young defensive linemen.

news

Injury Report 12/2: Travin Howard, Terrell Lewis and Lance McCutcheon out for Week 13 vs. Seahawks; Brian Allen, Troy Hill and Ernest Jones questionable

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 13 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.

news

Bobby Wagner faces off against former team in Week 13 showdown at SoFi Stadium | Rams-Seahawks Game Preview

In this week's Los Angeles Rams game preview, J.B. Long describes the importance of Bobby Wagner's leadership, details how the Rams' use of two quarterbacks may benefit them against this Seattle Seahawks defense, and points out how this may end up being the Special Teams matchup of the week.

news

From the Podium: Seahawks, Week 13

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner, quarterbacks Bryce Perkins and John Wolford, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Liam Coen's press conferences as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Advertising