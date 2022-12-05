From the Podium: Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner, John Wolford and Cam Akers react to 27-23 loss to Seahawks

"I just felt like we had a lot of guys out, we had a lot of playmakers out on (defense), so I wanted to try to provide a spark for the team and help us find a win." – Wagner

Wagner played one of his best games of the season statistically, posting 7 total tackles, two sacks, two QB hits and an interception in the loss.

The two sacks brought Wagner to a career-high-tying five on the season, while the pick was his first as a Ram.

"I thought we competed really hard. I thought we ran the ball well." – Wolford

Wolford was pleased with the Rams offense's effort and ability to run the ball on Sunday, as well as their overall preparation during the week, but was disappointed it did not translate to a win.

Los Angeles had 319 total yards of offense on Sunday, including 171 rushing yards.

"It is what it is. I made the most with the carries I got." – Akers