Game Recap: Rams fall to Seahawks 27-23

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams (3-9) fell to the Seahawks 27-23 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Trailing 20-16 with 6:46 to play, the Rams regained the lead 23-20 on a 6-yard rushing touchdown by running back Cam Akers nearly four minutes later. However, the Seahawks (7-5) reached the Rams 9-yard line with 47 seconds left, and Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith connected with wide receiver DK Metcalf for the game-winning touchdown 11 seconds later.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner finished with seven total tackles (three for loss), two sacks, one interception and two QB hits hits in his first game against his former team. Akers finished with 17 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by Hyundai: