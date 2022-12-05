Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Game Recap: Rams fall to Seahawks 27-23

Dec 04, 2022 at 04:10 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams (3-9) fell to the Seahawks 27-23 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Trailing 20-16 with 6:46 to play, the Rams regained the lead 23-20 on a 6-yard rushing touchdown by running back Cam Akers nearly four minutes later. However, the Seahawks (7-5) reached the Rams 9-yard line with 47 seconds left, and Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith connected with wide receiver DK Metcalf for the game-winning touchdown 11 seconds later.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner finished with seven total tackles (three for loss), two sacks, one interception and two QB hits hits in his first game against his former team. Akers finished with 17 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by Hyundai:

The Rams struck first with a 1-yard touchdown run by Akers on the opening drive for an early 7-0 lead. The 10-play, 77-yard scoring drive took five and a half minutes off the clock.

However, the Seahawks answered on the ensuing possession with a 36-yard touchdown pass from Smith to wide receiver Tyler Lockett to tie the game 7-7.

Though a 40-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay gave the Rams a 10-7 lead, the Seahawks once again had an answer, with Smith finding tight end Noah Fant in the back of the endzone for a 4-yard touchdown pass to give them their first lead at 14-10 midway through the second quarter.

Cornerback Tariq Woolen intercepted John Wolford's pass intended for running back Kyren Williams, but Wagner's second sack of the game ensure Seattle would punt and not get any points off the takeaway.

Los Angeles managed a 54-yard field goal by Gay following the third-down stop to cut its deficit to one with 55 seconds left in the first half, though it needed tight end Tyler Higbee recovering a Wolford fumble to keep the drive alive.

The Seahawks got the ball to start the second half, but lost possession after reaching Rams territory when Rams outside linebacker Michael Hoecht's sack-fumble on Smith was recovered by safety Taylor Rapp at their own 29. However, the Rams were unable to take advantage, as Wolford was sacked for a 9-yard loss on 3rd down, forcing them to punt.

Wolford nearly connected with Tutu Atwell deep down the left sideline, but Woolen was there to break up the pass on first and 10 with 7:25 left in the third quarter.

The Rams ended up punting 80 seconds later, but got the ball back quickly via an interception by Wagner with 1:46 left in the third quarter. They reached the Seahawks 8-yard line, but were forced to settle for a 32-yard field goal after Wolford was sacked for a 5-yard loss on third down, making it 17-16 Seahawks with 12:57 remaining.

The Seahawks answered with a field goal over their own to bring their lead back to four, but that scoring drive erased a little over six minutes off the clock.

The Rams responded with a touchdown this time, as Akers' 6-yard run at the end of a 9-play, 75-yard scoring drive gave them back the lead 23-20 with just under three minutes to play.

The lead would be short-lived. The Seahawks scored the game-winning touchdown with 36 seconds left on a 9-yard pass from Smith to Metcalf, and the Rams were unable to muster anything on the ensuing possession.

GAME PHOTOS: Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 13 at SoFi Stadium | Cam Akers touchdown, Bobby Wagner sack & more

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium in Week 13 of the 2022 season. Take a look at photos of running back Cam Akers' touchdown, linebacker Bobby Wagner's sack & more from the matchup!

Advertising