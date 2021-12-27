Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Brandon Powell, Travin Howard, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp react to Week 16 win over Vikings

Dec 26, 2021 at 04:18 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

MINNEAPOLIS – Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver ﻿Brandon Powell﻿, linebacker ﻿Travin Howard﻿, quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ and wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ each held postgame press conferences following the team's 30-23 win over the Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, discussing clinching a playoff spot, Powell's 61-yard punt return for a touchdown and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"Great team win. Really so proud of this group." – McVay

  • Similar to other victories in this four-game win streak, another complementary across all three phases helped the Rams come away with a win on Sunday.
  • McVay was pleased with the way the Rams' offense, defense and special teams "picked each other up" against the Vikings.

"It's going to be with me until we get back to L.A. I'm probably going to sleep with it." – Powell

  • Powell's 61-yard punt return for a touchdown was a key, momentum-changing play in the Rams' victory on Sunday. He received a game ball for his performance.
  • Powell said a few months ago, he was at his house in Miami, reading a book on the beach, so he's grateful for moments like Sunday and the chance to help the Rams clinch a playoff spot.

"I just came in with the mindset of, I was a starter, so I prepared like a starter even though I was playing mostly special teams." – Howard

  • Howard was asked to step up after rookie linebacker Ernest Jones exited the game with an ankle injury, and came away with his first career interception in Sunday's victory.
  • Howard said his performance means a lot to have a performance like that, especially when it helped the team punch their ticket to the playoffs.

"We obviously guaranteed our self a spot. Would love to make that spot as good as we can make it from here on out and control where we sit in the seedings." – Stafford

  • For Stafford, it's nice the Rams are in the playoffs, but the job's not finished.
  • "I think there's still more out there for us, but at the same time, I am excited knowing that after January 9th, there's going to be some more ball," Stafford said.

"I'm just glad we won the game. And at the end of the day, I just want to execute my job over and over again." – Kupp

  • For Kupp, doing his job to produce wins means more than doing his job to make history.
  • "My job is to execute whatever is asked of me week-after-week," Kupp said. "Whatever is coming from it outside of that, it is what it is, but I just want to be a part of our team winning games. That's what's most important to me."

