From the Podium: Sean McVay, Brandon Powell, Travin Howard, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp react to Week 16 win over Vikings

"We obviously guaranteed our self a spot. Would love to make that spot as good as we can make it from here on out and control where we sit in the seedings." – Stafford

For Stafford, it's nice the Rams are in the playoffs, but the job's not finished.

"I think there's still more out there for us, but at the same time, I am excited knowing that after January 9th, there's going to be some more ball," Stafford said.