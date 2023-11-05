From the Podium: Sean McVay and Brett Rypien react to Rams' Week 9 loss to Packers in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Brett Rypien each held postgame press conferences with the media following the team's 20-3 loss to the Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field, discussing the offense's performance, their outlook heading into the bye week and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:
"I think there were some instances where we can play better around him." – McVay
- McVay indicated Sunday's offensive performance wasn't exclusive to Rypien and that they could've done better collectively.
- Rypien finished the game 13 of 28 passing for 130 yards with an interception.
"It wasn't anywhere to where we thought he would be able to go for us." – McVay
- While Matthew Stafford was "making good progress" in terms of gripping the football, it wasn't enough for him to be able to play on Sunday, according to McVay.
- McVay was hopeful but uncertain on Stafford being able to return for Week 11 against the Seahawks.
"I'm not really sure like what to think right now. All I know is that was not really not good enough." – Rypien
- Rypien was disappointed in the way things went offensively during Sunday's game.
- Rypien lamented an early fumble in the wet conditions, and tried to adjust by wearing a glove and switching out his cleats for studded ones. "But it wasn't terrible today, so I don't use that as an excuse," he said.
"I didn't really know for sure until like Friday." – Rypien
- It wasn't until later in the week that Rypien knew he would be starting in place of the injured Stafford.
- Rypien said Stafford "wasn't really able to grip the ball or anything."