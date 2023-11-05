From the Podium: Sean McVay and Brett Rypien react to Rams' Week 9 loss to Packers in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Brett Rypien each held postgame press conferences with the media following the team's 20-3 loss to the Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field, discussing the offense's performance, their outlook heading into the bye week and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:

"I think there were some instances where we can play better around him." – McVay

McVay indicated Sunday's offensive performance wasn't exclusive to Rypien and that they could've done better collectively.

Rypien finished the game 13 of 28 passing for 130 yards with an interception.

"It wasn't anywhere to where we thought he would be able to go for us." – McVay