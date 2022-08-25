Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey react to first joint practice with Bengals

Aug 24, 2022 at 05:40 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

CINCINNATI – Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive back Jalen Ramsey each held press conferences with Los Angeles media following Wednesday's joint practice with the Bengals, covering their takeaways from that first joint practice, maximizing the opportunities created by it and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"I thought it was great. I think you could see there was a mutual respect on both sides." – McVay

  • McVay was pleased with what the Rams were able to accomplish in Wednesday's joint practice, including getting in a lot of "really good situational work."
  • Additionally, Los Angeles also got "a lot of good things for us to be able to learn from and different schemes offensively and defensively," according to McVay.

"It's good to see some different people, see some different tools, and DBs that are using different techniques than you've seen going against our guys." – Kupp

  • Having gone against their own defense in a practice setting, Wednesday provided a valuable opportunity for the Rams offense to test its rules against some different looks other than the ones they had been accustomed to seeing over the last month.
  • "I think that does have a heightened sense of…you have to be locked into exactly what's going on, being able to see things and process what the defense is doing a little bit quicker," Kupp said.

"Felt pretty good. I'm always like the guy who has to watch the film and see where it could have been better or where it was really good at." – Ramsey

  • While Ramsey will have a better idea of how the first joint practice went after watching film, he was initially pleased with how the day went.
  • "It was good work though," Ramsey said. "Good practice."

