From the Podium: Rams' Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey, Van Jefferson, and David Long Jr. react to 34-14 Week 1 win over Bears

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, wide receiver Van Jefferson and cornerback David Long Jr. each met with the media following their 34-14 win over the Bears Sunday night at SoFi Stadium, discussing the individual performances Stafford, Jefferson and Long, the atmosphere at the stadium with fans in the stands, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"You almost get goosebumps when you walk out for the pregame and you're kind of just looking at it, and you realize how much the fans make the atmosphere and the environment. I can't even tell you how much better it felt, because this is an incredible venue." – McVay
- Sunday night's contest marked the first regular season game with fans at SoFi Stadium, creating an atmosphere McVay described as "electric."
- "Hopefully we'll have a lot more like that and it will just continue to build," McVay said.
"A big play after a big play is fun to be a part of. I don't know, man, I was just jacked up and having fun out there." – Stafford
- Stafford's celebration after his 67-yard touchdown pass to Jefferson – a high-stepping strut of sorts – caught the attention of the media after Sunday night's game.
- Asked what he was feeling, Stafford said: "I was feeling good, you know? I mean, that was a pretty good start."
"That's a debut that should probably go down in history." – Ramsey
- Ramsey was impressed with Stafford's first performance in a Rams uniform, noting "his command, his swag, everything was great."
- An overall explosive performance by the offense like that "really takes a lot of pressure off of" the defense, Ramsey said, allowing them to play "free and fast."
"It was great. When that play was called, I just had it in my mind that if I just do a great job with technique and turn around – I knew Matt was going to put it there, so I just kept running and it was a great pass." – Jefferson
- Jefferson helped the Rams put up the first points of the game with his aforementioned 67-yard touchdown catch from Stafford.
- "This offense is gonna be explosive, and we're just following Matt," Jefferson said.
"It was a big momentum change, they were driving, so to just be able to help and contribute, it felt good." – Long
- Long recorded his first interception of his NFL career Sunday night, getting under a tipped Andy Dalton pass to secure the pick.
- Long said he's been preparing for this moment and credited building off of that with a great camp, as well as learning from and feeding off of his defensive teams, for being in position to make the play.