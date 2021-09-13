From the Podium: Rams' Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey, Van Jefferson, and David Long Jr. react to 34-14 Week 1 win over Bears

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿, cornerback ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿, wide receiver ﻿Van Jefferson﻿ and cornerback ﻿David Long Jr.﻿ each met with the media following their 34-14 win over the Bears Sunday night at SoFi Stadium, discussing the individual performances Stafford, Jefferson and Long, the atmosphere at the stadium with fans in the stands, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"You almost get goosebumps when you walk out for the pregame and you're kind of just looking at it, and you realize how much the fans make the atmosphere and the environment. I can't even tell you how much better it felt, because this is an incredible venue." – McVay