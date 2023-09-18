From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 30-23 Week 2 loss to 49ers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford held postgame press conferences with local media following the team's 30-23 loss to the 49ers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing their reactions to key plays, Stafford's individual performance and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in your entirety below.

"(Cam Akers being inactive was a) coach's decision. Felt like that was best for our football team." – McVay

Running back Cam Akers was inactive Sunday's game against the 49ers, with McVay citing a coach's decision as the reasoning. McVay also said he felt like Kyren Wlliams gave them the best opportunity, as well as what Ronnie Rivers and Royce Freeman have done.

McVay said the circumstances with Akers are "different than what happened last year. He said he has "tremendous respect" for Akers but reiterated he felt like the decision was best for the football team.

"I don't want to say a missed opp, but I think there's learning opportunities." – McVay