Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 30-23 Week 2 loss to 49ers

Sep 17, 2023 at 05:59 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford held postgame press conferences with local media following the team's 30-23 loss to the 49ers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing their reactions to key plays, Stafford's individual performance and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in your entirety below.

"(Cam Akers being inactive was a) coach's decision. Felt like that was best for our football team." – McVay

  • Running back Cam Akers was inactive Sunday's game against the 49ers, with McVay citing a coach's decision as the reasoning. McVay also said he felt like Kyren Wlliams gave them the best opportunity, as well as what Ronnie Rivers and Royce Freeman have done.
  • McVay said the circumstances with Akers are "different than what happened last year. He said he has "tremendous respect" for Akers but reiterated he felt like the decision was best for the football team.

"I don't want to say a missed opp, but I think there's learning opportunities." – McVay

  • McVay said the margin for error against a great team like the 49ers is small, but he was encouraged that all of the things they need to fix coming out of Sunday's game are things they can control.
  • "Today was was a great opportunity for us to be able to learn, to be able to understand where that margin for error is," McVay said.

"Did a great job. Kept me clean the majority of the night." – Stafford

  • The Rams' offensive line allowed just one sack on Sunday afternoon, one week after the 49ers defense notched five against the Steelers.
  • Stafford said the offensive line did a "great job" of handling the pressure brought by the 49ers defensive line in the second half. While there are still some things communication-wise they can clean up, he was pleased overall with the way the offensive line protected him.

"I got no problem with it. Obviously, he knows he can catch that ball. But, you know, it's part of it." – Stafford

  • Stafford's trust in Kyren Williams was unaffected by the pass Williams dropped that led to Stafford's first interception of Sunday's game.
  • "All the trust in the world in him and his process and his ability to get it done," Stafford said.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Puka Nacua appreciative of NFL rookie receiving records, but preferred it came in a win

For Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, team results supercede individual achievements.
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to 49ers 30-23

Tight game through first three quarters sees 49ers pull away from Rams in the fourth in Week 2. 
news

Cam Akers and Zach Evans among Rams' inactives for Week 2 vs. 49ers

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 2 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Fransisco 49ers: How to watch, listen to and live stream 2023 Week 2 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. 49ers game on Sunday, Sept. 17.
news

"Que todos jueguen a su mejor nivel": los Rams entienden la clase de reto que les espera este domingo contra los 49ers | Vista previa del partido

Luego de abrir la temporada con una estupenda victoria en Seattle, Los Ángeles tratará de dar su segunda sorpresa seguida al recibir a los poderosos San Francisco 49ers
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the 49ers in Week 2: Closely watching battle at line of scrimmage and offensive playmakers

Here are 3 Keys to the Rams winning their Week 2 regular season game against the 49ers, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-49ers in Week 2

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web for Saturday, Sept. 16. 
news

Injury Report 9/15: Puka Nacua, Coleman Shelton, Russ Yeast and Ernest Jones questionable for Week 2 vs. 49ers; Nacua expected to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 2 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
news

After impressive debut, Rams & Niners clash in home opener | Week 2 Game Preview

In the Week 2 game preview, J.B. Long examines how vital it will be to keep the momentum going after Week 1's win, emphasizes the importance of keeping Matthew Stafford protected against a fierce San Francisco 49ers pass rush, and suggests that despite their youth, the young Los Angeles Rams secondary will be more than up to the task on Sunday at SoFi.
news

Friday notebook: McVay 'hopeful' for Week 5 return for Cooper Kupp; Puka Nacua will be questionable but expected to be ready to go vs. 49ers

Rounding up some of the news and notes from Sean McVay's Friday press conference as the team gets closer to wrapping up its preparation for Sunday's Week 2 home game against the 49ers. 
news

Kobie Turner: NFL debut 'felt really good'

Rams rookie nose tackle Kobie Turner put together a promising performance in his first NFL regular season game.
Advertising