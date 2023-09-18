From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 30-23 Week 2 loss to 49ers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford held postgame press conferences with local media following the team's 30-23 loss to the 49ers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing their reactions to key plays, Stafford's individual performance and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in your entirety below.
"(Cam Akers being inactive was a) coach's decision. Felt like that was best for our football team." – McVay
- Running back Cam Akers was inactive Sunday's game against the 49ers, with McVay citing a coach's decision as the reasoning. McVay also said he felt like Kyren Wlliams gave them the best opportunity, as well as what Ronnie Rivers and Royce Freeman have done.
- McVay said the circumstances with Akers are "different than what happened last year. He said he has "tremendous respect" for Akers but reiterated he felt like the decision was best for the football team.
"I don't want to say a missed opp, but I think there's learning opportunities." – McVay
- McVay said the margin for error against a great team like the 49ers is small, but he was encouraged that all of the things they need to fix coming out of Sunday's game are things they can control.
- "Today was was a great opportunity for us to be able to learn, to be able to understand where that margin for error is," McVay said.
"Did a great job. Kept me clean the majority of the night." – Stafford
- The Rams' offensive line allowed just one sack on Sunday afternoon, one week after the 49ers defense notched five against the Steelers.
- Stafford said the offensive line did a "great job" of handling the pressure brought by the 49ers defensive line in the second half. While there are still some things communication-wise they can clean up, he was pleased overall with the way the offensive line protected him.
"I got no problem with it. Obviously, he knows he can catch that ball. But, you know, it's part of it." – Stafford
- Stafford's trust in Kyren Williams was unaffected by the pass Williams dropped that led to Stafford's first interception of Sunday's game.
- "All the trust in the world in him and his process and his ability to get it done," Stafford said.