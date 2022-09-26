From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 20-12 road win over Cardinals in Week 3

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford held postgame press conferences with local media following the team's 20-12 victory over the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, discussing running back Cam Akers' performance, young players stepping up in the secondary and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"A lot of guys that haven't really played significant roles before that just stepped up." – McVay

The Rams defense limited the Cardinals' explosive plays and also kept their offense out of the endzone thanks to the elevated play of defensive backs like Grant Haley and Derion Kendrick.

Haley posted five total tackles, while Kendrick had a team-high-tying nine plus one pass breakup.

"I felt Jalen Ramsey's energy from the start. I thought our front really did a great job of applying pressure keeping an outstanding athlete like Kyler (Murray) bottled up." – McVay