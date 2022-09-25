Game Recap: Rams defeat Cardinals 20-12 in road opener

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Execution on special teams and the defense keeping the Cardinals out of the endzone powered the Rams (2-1, 1-0 NFC West) to a 20-12 victory over the Cardinals (1-2, 0-1) Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium.

Running back Cam Akers and wide receiver Cooper Kupp each rushed for a touchdown, as Akers paced the backfield with 12 carries for 61 yards. On special teams, a blocked Cardinals punt helped set up the Rams' first points, while kicker Matt Gay made 2 of 2 field goal attempts and 2 of 2 extra point attempts. Meanwhile, the defense withstood long drives by the Cardinals offense to hold them to four field goals.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 18 of 25 passes for 249 yards in the victory.

Here is the complete game recap: