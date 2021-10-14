Sebastian Joseph-Day looking forward to playing in front of family, coaches, friends when Rams take on Giants

Of course, the excitement and anticipation this weekend isn't just about his parents, but other family and friends that will see him play, too. Joseph-Day said he was born and raised in Jersey and has a lot of family there, as well as friends who went to Rutgers, which is based in the state.

"So I have a lot of ties in Jersey," Joseph-Day said. "It's gonna be honestly like a homecoming to me, so I'm super excited and I'm just you know proud to just you know represent the LA Rams over there in Jersey and represent Jersey (and Pennsylvania) at the same time so I'm just excited man. It's gonna be lit."

What could potentially make an already special weekend even more memorable is the chance for Joseph-Day to set a career-high in sacks. His two so far this season tied the mark he set in 2019. A big performance would also help him get closer to setting a career-high in total tackles (has 30 through five games this year, career-high is 55 last year).