Three things to know about Austin Corbett

2) Hard worker

Before he became the No. 33 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Corbett began his college career as a walk-on.

According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, he wanted to set his sights higher than the interest from a handful of Division III schools he had, so he emailed an assistant coach at Nevada and got an invitation to join walk on to the program. After redshirting during his freshman season in 2013, he became the team's starting left tackle in 2014 and was a team captain by the time he was a redshirt sophomore. Corbett proceeded to start in 49 of 50 games in his college career, earning second-team all-conference honors as a junior and first-team all-conference honors as a senior.

When the Browns chose him last year, he became the first Nevada player drafted since Joel Bitonio in 2014.

3) Fresh start

Corbett appeared slated to have the chance to compete for the starting right guard job after the Browns dealt Kevin Zeitler to the Giants. Instead, it went to free agent signee Eric Kush, a former sixth-round draft choice. With Bitonio entrenched as Cleveland's starting left guard and JC Tretter as its starting center, opportunity was going to be hard to come by.