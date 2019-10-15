Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Three things to know about Austin Corbett

Oct 15, 2019 at 02:25 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

OL Austin Corbett is the centerpiece of a deal that brings depth to the interior of the Rams' offensive line. Here are three things to know about the newest addition to Los Angeles' offense:

1) Versatile

Though listed as a center on the Browns' depth chart, Corbett's pre-draft evaluation indicated he was also capable of playing guard.

A left tackle at Nevada, Corbett projected as a guard based on NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein's pre-draft assessment. Zierlein said Corbett could play either center or guard because of his sharpness and technique.

That positional flexibility will be valuable for the Rams. Depth was going to be a need with LG Joe Noteboom out for the season and reserves Jamil Demby and David Edwards possible candidates to replace him, and it got addressed in this exchange.

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Austin Corbett (63) blocks during an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Indianapolis. The Browns defeated the Colts, 21-18. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Austin Corbett (63) blocks during a game against the Buffalo Bills, Friday Aug. 17, 2018, Cleveland. The Bills defeated the Browns 19-17. (Al Tielemans via AP)
Cleveland Browns offensive guard Austin Corbett smiles before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chief, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns offensive guard Austin Corbett (63) plays against the Washington Redskins during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns offensive guard Austin Corbett (63) looks on during warmups prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Indianapolis. The Browns defeated the Colts, 21-18. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Austin Corbett (63) celebrates a touchdown during a game against the Buffalo Bills, Friday Aug. 17, 2018, Cleveland. The Bills defeated the Browns 19-17. (Al Tielemans via AP)
Cleveland Browns offensive guard Austin Corbett (63) in action during an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Cleveland. The Bills defeated the Browns, 19-17. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Cleveland Browns offensive guard Austin Corbett (63) watches from the sidelines in an NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Cleveland (Margaret Bowles via AP)
Cleveland Browns offensive guard Austin Corbett (63) plays against the Washington Redskins during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns offensive guard Austin Corbett (63) points before hiking the football during an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Indianapolis. The Browns defeated the Colts, 21-18. (Ryan Kang via AP)
2) Hard worker

Before he became the No. 33 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Corbett began his college career as a walk-on.

According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, he wanted to set his sights higher than the interest from a handful of Division III schools he had, so he emailed an assistant coach at Nevada and got an invitation to join walk on to the program. After redshirting during his freshman season in 2013, he became the team's starting left tackle in 2014 and was a team captain by the time he was a redshirt sophomore. Corbett proceeded to start in 49 of 50 games in his college career, earning second-team all-conference honors as a junior and first-team all-conference honors as a senior.

When the Browns chose him last year, he became the first Nevada player drafted since Joel Bitonio in 2014.

3) Fresh start

Corbett appeared slated to have the chance to compete for the starting right guard job after the Browns dealt Kevin Zeitler to the Giants. Instead, it went to free agent signee Eric Kush, a former sixth-round draft choice. With Bitonio entrenched as Cleveland's starting left guard and JC Tretter as its starting center, opportunity was going to be hard to come by.

However, without established veterans to play behind in Los Angeles, that likely won't be the case with his new team.

