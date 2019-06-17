Todd Gurley counsels rookies at BBQ with HOFer Eric Dickerson

"That's my guy, now. So it's kind of like — I guess it's normal, which is funny," Gurley said of hosting the event with a legendary player like Dickerson. "Because like he said, you don't play for long. You don't play for long. So it's just cool to be able to just do this with him. And then hopefully 10 years from now, we'll be doing a radio show or something like that or a podcast."

"I just think it's just good. Like I said, I haven't been able to be at OTAs and stuff like that. And I've been around, but I haven't been there with those guys the whole time. So just thought I would come by, do something with those guys, and then they could ask us questions," Gurley said of why this event was important to him. "Nine times out of 10, they never would've asked me these any of these questions if we were at the facility, or if they just came by my house. So, it was good. And like I told them — ask questions. You really do need to ask questions because we don't know anything [as rookies]. We legit just came from college where you don't pay bills. So it's time to ask questions because the only way you'll know stuff is just through knowledge and experience."