Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Todd Gurley counsels rookies at BBQ with HOFer Eric Dickerson

Jun 17, 2019 at 03:20 PM
Myles Simmons of the Los Angeles Rams at the Agoura Hills Office, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Agoura Hills, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

When Rams players describe running back Todd Gurley, "great teammate" is usually one of the top qualities on any list.

Quarterback Jared Goff has said it a number of times when talking about what makes Gurley special. Perhaps the most notable instance last year came after Gurley astutely went down before crossing the goal line to help preserve the Rams' 29-27 victory over the Packers in Week 8.

MON_BBQ_

The fifth-year running back has also been known to request the numbers of newly drafted Rams at his position, just to make sure they feel welcomed to the team.

But last week, Gurley illustrated his status as a great teammate in an off-the-field capacity, co-hosting members of Los Angeles' rookie class for a dinner and Q&A with Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson.

Following the Rams' lone minicamp practice on Tuesday, the rookie class gathered at Dickerson's house in Calabasas for food and fellowship with two of the best players in franchise history.

And really, this was an opportunity to get answers for anything on the rookies' minds with two particularly strong resources in front of them.

Gurley said he'd been wanting to do something with the rookies for a while, particularly because he hasn't yet had a chance to get on the field with them. While he broached left tackle Andrew Whitworth about the possibility, Dickerson had put on the event for the last couple years.

"Then he ended up calling me last week, and I was like, 'That's perfect,'" Gurley said told therams.com.

PHOTOS: Dickerson + Gurley host rookie BBQ

Check out photos of the rookies at a BBQ hosted by Eric Dickerson and Todd Gurley.

Defensive tackle (65) Bryant Jones of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to Rosie Grier at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
1 / 45

Defensive tackle (65) Bryant Jones of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to Rosie Grier at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams greets rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
2 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams greets rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
3 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (14) Nsimba Webster of the Los Angeles Rams listens to HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
4 / 45

Wide receiver (14) Nsimba Webster of the Los Angeles Rams listens to HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social with Rams rookies at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
5 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social with Rams rookies at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams greets rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
6 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams greets rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (37) Matt Colburn of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
7 / 45

Running back (37) Matt Colburn of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (27) Darrell Henderson of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
8 / 45

Running back (27) Darrell Henderson of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (51) Dakota Allen and XX of the Los Angeles Rams attend a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
9 / 45

Linebacker (51) Dakota Allen and XX of the Los Angeles Rams attend a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to teammate (27) Darrell Henderson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
10 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to teammate (27) Darrell Henderson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Rookies of the Los Angeles Rams listens to HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
11 / 45

Rookies of the Los Angeles Rams listens to HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tight end (84) Romello Brooker of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
12 / 45

Tight end (84) Romello Brooker of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to teammate (27) Darrell Henderson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
13 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to teammate (27) Darrell Henderson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running backs (30) Todd Gurley and (27) Darrell Henderson of the Los Angeles Rams poses with HOF running back Eric Dickerson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
14 / 45

Running backs (30) Todd Gurley and (27) Darrell Henderson of the Los Angeles Rams poses with HOF running back Eric Dickerson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
15 / 45

HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (51) Dakota Allen, (15) Alex Bachman, and XX of the Los Angeles Rams attend a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
16 / 45

Linebacker (51) Dakota Allen, (15) Alex Bachman, and XX of the Los Angeles Rams attend a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
17 / 45

HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (65) Bryant Jones of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to Rosie Grier and (30) Todd Gurley at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
18 / 45

Defensive tackle (65) Bryant Jones of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to Rosie Grier and (30) Todd Gurley at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tight end (86) Kendall Blanton of the Los Angeles Rams listens to HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
19 / 45

Tight end (86) Kendall Blanton of the Los Angeles Rams listens to HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (37) Matt Colburn of the Los Angeles Rams listens to HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
20 / 45

Running back (37) Matt Colburn of the Los Angeles Rams listens to HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tight end (48) Keenan Brown of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
21 / 45

Tight end (48) Keenan Brown of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Rookies of the Los Angeles Rams listens to HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
22 / 45

Rookies of the Los Angeles Rams listens to HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (37) Matt Colburn of the Los Angeles Rams poses with HOF running back Eric Dickerson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
23 / 45

Running back (37) Matt Colburn of the Los Angeles Rams poses with HOF running back Eric Dickerson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Rookies of the Los Angeles Rams pose with (30) Todd Gurley and Eric Dickerson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
24 / 45

Rookies of the Los Angeles Rams pose with (30) Todd Gurley and Eric Dickerson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (65) Bryant Jones of the Los Angeles Rams poses with teammate (30) todd Gurley and Rosie Grier at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
25 / 45

Defensive tackle (65) Bryant Jones of the Los Angeles Rams poses with teammate (30) todd Gurley and Rosie Grier at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Rookies of the Los Angeles Rams pose with (30) Todd Gurley and Eric Dickerson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
26 / 45

Rookies of the Los Angeles Rams pose with (30) Todd Gurley and Eric Dickerson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams and HOF running back Eric Dickerson speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
27 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams and HOF running back Eric Dickerson speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (65) Boogie Roberts of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
28 / 45

Defensive tackle (65) Boogie Roberts of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to teammate (27) Darrell Henderson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
29 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to teammate (27) Darrell Henderson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (93) Marquise Copeland of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
30 / 45

Defensive tackle (93) Marquise Copeland of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Rookies of the Los Angeles Rams attend a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
31 / 45

Rookies of the Los Angeles Rams attend a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (65) Bryant Jones of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to Rosie Grier at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
32 / 45

Defensive tackle (65) Bryant Jones of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to Rosie Grier at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams and HOF running back Eric Dickerson speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
33 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams and HOF running back Eric Dickerson speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (55) Ketner Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
34 / 45

Linebacker (55) Ketner Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Rookies of the Los Angeles Rams pose with (30) todd Gurley and Eric Dickerson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
35 / 45

Rookies of the Los Angeles Rams pose with (30) todd Gurley and Eric Dickerson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams and HOF running back Eric Dickerson attend a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
36 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams and HOF running back Eric Dickerson attend a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
37 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (27) Darrell Henderson of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
38 / 45

Running back (27) Darrell Henderson of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Rookies of the Los Angeles Rams attend a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
39 / 45

Rookies of the Los Angeles Rams attend a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams greets rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
40 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams greets rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams and HOF running back Eric Dickerson speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
41 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams and HOF running back Eric Dickerson speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
42 / 45

HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running backs (27) Darrell Henderson and (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams attend a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
43 / 45

Running backs (27) Darrell Henderson and (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams attend a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams greets rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
44 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams greets rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams and HOF running back Eric Dickerson speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
45 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams and HOF running back Eric Dickerson speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Over the course of the half-hour back-and-forth between the rookies, Dickerson, and Gurley, the young players asked the famed RBs questions like, what's something you wish you knew when you entered the league both on and off the field? How do you keep from getting distracted from individuals who may want something from you? Were there big obstacles you had to overcome physically to know that you could play at the highest level?

Gurley and Dickerson provided detailed answers to all of the rookies' questions, but the answers often came down to a few simple principles:

Be focused on the present and what you have to do to be successful. "Keep the main thing the main thing," as Gurley put it.

The speed of the game will likely be the most difficult adjustment you'll have to overcome.

And appreciate every moment — your journey in the NFL will go quickly.

"That's my guy, now. So it's kind of like — I guess it's normal, which is funny," Gurley said of hosting the event with a legendary player like Dickerson. "Because like he said, you don't play for long. You don't play for long. So it's just cool to be able to just do this with him. And then hopefully 10 years from now, we'll be doing a radio show or something like that or a podcast."

But more than that, Gurley stressed the importance of being available to his newest teammates for anything. He even encouraged them to take his number down so that if they ever needed anything, they could come to him.

"I just think it's just good. Like I said, I haven't been able to be at OTAs and stuff like that. And I've been around, but I haven't been there with those guys the whole time. So just thought I would come by, do something with those guys, and then they could ask us questions," Gurley said of why this event was important to him. "Nine times out of 10, they never would've asked me these any of these questions if we were at the facility, or if they just came by my house. So, it was good. And like I told them — ask questions. You really do need to ask questions because we don't know anything [as rookies]. We legit just came from college where you don't pay bills. So it's time to ask questions because the only way you'll know stuff is just through knowledge and experience."

Being willing to share that knowledge and experience — that's what makes Gurley a great teammate.

PHOTOS: Behind the scenes at Rams Media Day

Check out photos from behind the scenes of the Los Angeles Rams Media Day!

DB1_0487
1 / 54
DB1_7862
2 / 54
DB120733
3 / 54
CD7I0681
4 / 54
Robin Ritoss/Robin Ritoss
CD7I0782
5 / 54
Robin Ritoss/Robin Ritoss
DB1_5284
6 / 54
DB1_1823
7 / 54
DB1_3268
8 / 54
CD7I0672
9 / 54
Robin Ritoss/Robin Ritoss
DB1_9264
10 / 54
CD7I0738
11 / 54
Robin Ritoss/Robin Ritoss
DB1_0698
12 / 54
CD7I0863
13 / 54
Robin Ritoss/Robin Ritoss
DB1_1790
14 / 54
DB1_0501
15 / 54
DB1_0978
16 / 54
DB1_1095
17 / 54
DB1_0767
18 / 54
DB120791
19 / 54
DB1_9651
20 / 54
DB120716
21 / 54
DB1_7655
22 / 54
DB1_9442
23 / 54
DB1_8725
24 / 54
DB1_3922
25 / 54
DB1_6121
26 / 54
DB120698
27 / 54
DB1_9496
28 / 54
DB1_5521
29 / 54
DB1_6522
30 / 54
DB1_7125
31 / 54
DB1_9336
32 / 54
DB1_9065
33 / 54
DB1_4847
34 / 54
DB1_7337
35 / 54
CD7I0859
36 / 54
Robin Ritoss/Robin Ritoss
DB1_6343
37 / 54
DB1_3884
38 / 54
DB1_4076
39 / 54
CD7I0750
40 / 54
Robin Ritoss/Robin Ritoss
DB1_6631
41 / 54
CD7I0719
42 / 54
Robin Ritoss/Robin Ritoss
DB1_2954
43 / 54
DB1_5165
44 / 54
DB1_5742
45 / 54
DB1_2403
46 / 54
DB1_2025
47 / 54
CD7I0784
48 / 54
Robin Ritoss/Robin Ritoss
DB1_3455
49 / 54
DB1_1621
50 / 54
DB1_3073
51 / 54
DB1_2426
52 / 54
DB1_2364
53 / 54
DB1_1395
54 / 54
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

6 Questions with 6Connex: Dont'e Deayon on GoodEatz, his outgoing personality, what drives him

In the fourth and final edition of 6 Questions with 6Connex, Rams cornerback Dont'e Deayon discusses his non-profit GoodEatz, the roots of his outgoing personality, and what drives him.

news

6 Questions with 6Connex: Ogbo Okoronkwo

In the third edition of 6 Questions with 6Connex, Rams outside linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo talks about the meaning of his first name, his passion for photography, and more.

news

6 Questions with 6Connex: Matt Gay

In the first edition of 6 Questions with 6Connex, Rams kicker Matt Gay talks about what drew him to playing soccer initially, his sneaker hobby, being a parent, and more.

news

"Speak it into existence" | 10 Things with JuJu Hughes

Each week I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, S JuJu Hughes shares how many toothpicks he goes through a day, his favorite player to defend on the Rams & favorite exercise.

news

Social Roundup: Rams players react to first preseason game at SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles Rams players, fans, and celebrities react to the first game of the 2021 preseason at SoFi Stadium

news

"I'm always competing with myself" | 10 Things with Coleman Shelton

Each week I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, OL Coleman Shelton shares what his offseason looks like, the movies he geeks out about, and his goal for this season.

news

"Every Sunday. They definitely heard me." | 10 things with Terrell Burgess

Each week I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, safety Terrell Burgess shares an update on his ankle, his goals for the 2021 season, and his most prized possession.

news

Big predictions for the NFL's reigning No. 1 defense | 10 things with Justin Hollins

Each week I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, linebacker, Justin Hollins shares his favorite spot to eat in Los Angeles, ghost stories and what games he already has circled on the calendar for the 2021 season.

news

Something to prove | 10 things with Brycen Hopkins

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, tight end Brycen Hopkins shares which coach is full of wisdom, what he expects from this offense and why his height keeps him off the dance floor.

news

Your spirit lives on forever | 10 things with Kenny Young

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, linebacker Kenny Young shares how he starts each day, how to tackle today's youth and a special message for his dad on father's day.

news

Not all superheroes wear capes | 10 things with Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, offensive lineman, Tremayne Anchrum talks about the biggest difference between year one and year two in the NFL, how he spends his free time, and Marvel movies.

news

'Kicker's jacked, man' | 10 Things with Matt Gay

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, kicker Matt Gay talks about being a jacked kicker, a monster on Twitter and one day training with Aaron Donald.

Advertising