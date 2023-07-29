Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Camp Daily, July 29: Rams kick off first of seven practices open to fans

Jul 29, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Headed to today's open Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union practice at UC Irvine? Here's what you need to know before you go.

Before departing

Theme: Opening Day

Giveaway: 2023 schedule magnets will be given away while supplies last.

Gates open at 2:45 p.m., with practice beginning at 4:25 p.m.

Click here for parking information, and click here for the parking map. Click here to view the Training Camp map.

When you get there

  • The Main Fan Plaza features a merchandise tent, DJ, season ticket booth, information tent, and Rams Legends photo and autographs brought to you by UNIFY
  • The Family Zone includes a video game truck, 40-yard dash, Rams Football Academy tent, prize wheel, face paint, balloon art, broad jump and vertical jump.
  • The Concessions Area features a variety of food trucks. More information on those food trucks here.

Visiting theRams.com/trainingcamp for additional information, including parking, frequently asked questions and a map of camp.

Get caught up

