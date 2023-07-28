10 Observations from Rams' second acclimation practice of 2023 training camp: Stafford-Kupp connection, plays made by defensive backs and other notes

1) No drop-off between Stafford and Kupp: The Rams' pass-catching duo may have been limited to eight games played together last season due to their respective injuries, but on Thursday, it was as if they had not missed any time. A well-timed Stafford deep pass fell right into the hands of an in-stride Kupp, who was ahead of the coverage for the touchdown. Kupp also made an impressive catch on another Stafford pass, keeping concentration as he tipped the ball to himself to make the grab in traffic.

2) Making a splash: Second-year safety Quentin Lake jumped in front of a Stetson Bennett pass over the middle for an interception early on in Thursday's practice. Lake was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list at the beginning of last year's training camp due to a knee issue the team was monitoring that would sideline him for most of his rookie season, so it was an encouraging sign to see him making a play like that.

3) One more Kupp catch for good measure: Kupp also made a sliding catch at one point during team drills, using full extension of his arms in the process to snag the pass from Stafford. If you see the grass stains on the left shoulder of his jersey while watching his press conference video, that's one of the reasons why.

4) Almost: Rams head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday said that it was great to see defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon – whom the team signed in late June – out on the field. On Thursday, Witherspoon got himself noticed again with a near-interception of a short pass by Stafford intended for wide receiver Tutu Atwell.