They see the game of football and evaluate similarly. And while there is a key difference in their personalities, there are also some key similarities.

"I think also there's an element of both of us, we're probably different enough, he's extroverted and I'm introverted," Snead said. "So I can rely on him to be the life of the party and I can be me. Even though we're both highly confident, probably both very stubborn, we're also both humble. And with that, it really bleeds into, I don't want to do his job, and he doesn't necessarily want to do my job, but we both know both jobs need to get done. So it's a perfect little partnership."

That mutual respect – "or comfort in the trust that we have in one another's roles," as McVay described it – is why they don't really have disagreements, according to McVay, or why they don't ever look at differences in opinion as them disagreeing, according to Snead.

Neither has been so adamant in their viewpoint that they disagree. It's about being empathetic to one of their perspectives, then letting the other's be heard. When they do have those healthy disagreements, that mutual respect fosters working together to come up with a solution instead of pointing fingers.

"Let's collaborate and connect to make the right decision, and then when we a make decision, decision's made and it's final and we don't look back," McVay said. "The one thing is, whether I make a decision and it doesn't work out, or he makes one and it doesn't work out, we're not keeping score of that sh–. I think that there's just that trust, and there really hasn't been any sort of issues that have led to anything other than smooth interactions as it relates to the natural dialogue that exists between a head coach and a GM."

Which leads into/ties back into why their partnership has lasted as long as it has.

Asked why those partnerships around the league in general succeed or fail, McVay pointed to a power struggle sometimes occurring between those two individuals, or not having the same core values. McVay is also not naive about the role winning plays in how long those partnerships last.

"In a lot of instances, let's not kid ourselves, the success has helped us as well," McVay said. "This is a production-based business."

From Snead's view, it may be personalities clashing when everything goes right in the very beginning. The role of a team's ownership also can't be ignored.

"And then there's the element of the responsibility and accountability, and losses take a toll," Snead said. "And I would say too, ownership's really important, in the ecosystem that the ownership puts in place, so that both head coach and GM, right, can be responsible, but also be accountable and also be vulnerable.