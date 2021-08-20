Weekly wrap-up: Storylines from preseason opener, heading into Rams vs. Raiders

Between the Horns Ep. 121: Standouts against the Chargers & the matchup vs. the Raiders

J.B. Long, Maurice Jones-Drew, and D'Marco Farr bring you this edition of Between the Horns as the guys discuss the standout performances from the preseason matchup against the Chargers. Also, how did the starters look against the Raiders in joint practice and what do the guys want to see in this week's preseason game against the Silver & Black?