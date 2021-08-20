Weekly wrap-up: Storylines from preseason opener, heading into Rams vs. Raiders

We are already one week into the preseason after the Los Angeles Rams vs. Chargers matchup, and now we are looking ahead to Rams vs. Raiders on Saturday. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week:
Mic'd Up with Jake Funk
Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams rookie RB Jake Funk mic'd up at the Rams vs. Chargers preseason matchup at SoFi Stadium.
Behind The Grind with Jacob Harris
Join Los Angeles Rams TE Jacob Harris as he details his journey from soccer star to fighting for a position on the depth chart at 2021 Training Camp.
UNIFY Your Money with Terrell Burgess
Watch Los Angeles Rams S Terrell Burgess quiz WR Tutu Atwell, TE Jacob Harris, DL Earnest Brown IV, WR Ben Skowronek, and S Troy Warner on their financial literacy. Rams Training Camp coverage is presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.
Sounds of the Game at Rams vs. Chargers
Relive the best moments from the Los Angeles Rams vs. Chargers 2021 preseason matchup at SoFi Stadium.
Best shots from Rams-Raiders joint practices
Take a look at the best photos from the Los Angeles Rams joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of their preseason matchup at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, Aug 21st.
Between the Horns Ep. 121: Standouts against the Chargers & the matchup vs. the Raiders
J.B. Long, Maurice Jones-Drew, and D'Marco Farr bring you this edition of Between the Horns as the guys discuss the standout performances from the preseason matchup against the Chargers. Also, how did the starters look against the Raiders in joint practice and what do the guys want to see in this week's preseason game against the Silver & Black?