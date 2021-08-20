Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Weekly wrap-up: Storylines from preseason opener, heading into Rams vs. Raiders

Aug 20, 2021 at 03:27 PM
Joliana Frausto

We are already one week into the preseason after the Los Angeles Rams vs. Chargers matchup, and now we are looking ahead to Rams vs. Raiders on Saturday. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week:

Mic'd Up with Jake Funk

Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams rookie RB Jake Funk mic'd up at the Rams vs. Chargers preseason matchup at SoFi Stadium.

Behind The Grind with Jacob Harris

Join Los Angeles Rams TE Jacob Harris as he details his journey from soccer star to fighting for a position on the depth chart at 2021 Training Camp.

UNIFY Your Money with Terrell Burgess

Watch Los Angeles Rams S Terrell Burgess quiz WR Tutu Atwell, TE Jacob Harris, DL Earnest Brown IV, WR Ben Skowronek, and S Troy Warner on their financial literacy. Rams Training Camp coverage is presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

Sounds of the Game at Rams vs. Chargers

Relive the best moments from the Los Angeles Rams vs. Chargers 2021 preseason matchup at SoFi Stadium.

Best shots from Rams-Raiders joint practices

Take a look at the best photos from the Los Angeles Rams joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of their preseason matchup at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, Aug 21st.

PHOTOS: Rams in action for Day 1 of joint practice with Raiders

Check out the best photos of Wednesday's Rams-Raiders joint practice in Thousand Oaks. The Los Angeles Rams will play the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, August 21st for the second preseason matchup of the 2021 season at SoFi Stadium.

The Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders for a joint preseason practice at Cal Lutheran University
PHOTOS: Best of Rams-Raiders joint practice Day 2

Take a look at the best photos from the Los Angeles Rams joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of their preseason matchup at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, Aug 21st.

Between the Horns Ep. 121: Standouts against the Chargers & the matchup vs. the Raiders

J.B. Long, Maurice Jones-Drew, and D'Marco Farr bring you this edition of Between the Horns as the guys discuss the standout performances from the preseason matchup against the Chargers. Also, how did the starters look against the Raiders in joint practice and what do the guys want to see in this week's preseason game against the Silver & Black?

