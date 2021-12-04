Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Weekly wrap-up: Returning to SoFi Stadium for Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13 matchup, My Cause My Cleats & more

Dec 04, 2021 at 08:00 AM
Joliana Frausto

The Los Angeles Rams are back at SoFi Stadium for the first time in a month to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week.

Mic'd Up with Aaron Donald

Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams DL ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ mic'd up for Rams vs. Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Rams vs. Jaguars Trailer

As the Los Angeles Rams prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium this Sunday, it's a good week to remember: there is only one ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿.

My Cause My Cleats

Los Angeles Rams S ﻿Nick Scott﻿, OL ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿, P ﻿Johnny Hekker﻿, OL ﻿Austin Corbett﻿, TE ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ & OL ﻿Joe Noteboom﻿ unbox their custom cleats that represent causes close to their heart.

Take a look at causes Los Angeles Rams players are representing in the NFL's sixth-straight year of the My Cause My Cleats campaign. Click here for more information on My Cause My Cleats.

PHOTOS: First Look at Rams 'My Cause My Cleats' 2021

Between The Horns

J.B. Long, Maurice Jones-Drew, & D'Marco Farr are back to turn the page on the trip to Green Bay and what positives there are to take into Week 13 against the Jaguars. What are the biggest issues that need to be addressed and will this be the 'get right' game for the Los Angeles Rams back home at SoFi Stadium?

Rams Rides with Terrell Burgess

Los Angeles Rams safety ﻿Terrell Burgess﻿ gives a tour of his fuel efficient Tesla Model 3 in this edition of Rams Rides presented by Bridgestone.

Rams Revealed with Robert Rochell

Los Angeles Rams' rookie DB ﻿Robert Rochell﻿ joins J.B. Long to discuss overcoming a potentially career-threatening injury & family hardship to reach the NFL. Robert also talks about learning from a secondary group that includes ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ & ﻿Darious Williams﻿, both whom he counts amongst his closet friends.

Week 13 Recap

Watch highlights from the Los Angeles Rams' Week 13 press conferences as they get ready to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium this Sunday.

Salute To Service Recap

The Los Angeles Rams honor military & veteran heroes in the community during Salute To Service week and on the field before the Rams vs. Titans matchup at SoFi Stadium.

My Favorite Play with Leonard Little

Watch as former Rams DE Leonard Little reminisces on his favorite play in his career: his interception & 36-yard touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2009.

Week 13 Practice

Check out photos of Los Angeles Rams players on the practice field ahead of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium.

PHOTOS: Rams players hit the practice field to prep for matchup against Jaguars at SoFi Stadium

Check out photos of Los Angeles Rams players on the practice field ahead of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium.

