Where Are They Now? Former Rams QB Jamie Martin

"And Kurt (Warner) is an awesome guy. What you see on TV and his image, it's all true. He's just a good guy. Obviously, everybody knows his story. He didn't have the first-round draft pick story and had to make his way, and I always respected that about him.

"I kind of had the same path, a little different, to get to the NFL. So I respect that about him and how he was able to make such a great career."

Remaining with the Rams for the 2002 season, Martin played in five games (two starts), throwing for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns. He then spent the 2003 season with the Jets before rejoining the Rams for the third time in 2004.

In 2005, he made five starts and threw for a career-high 1,277 yards with five touchdowns. Martin finished his NFL career following the 2008 campaign after stints with New Orleans and San Francisco.

"It was cool playing for several teams," he said. "I'm proud of the way I was able to battle and make rosters. As you go along in your career, you earn respect from players because they know how hard it is. And so I'm proud of that basic aspect of it, that I was able to gain respect by earning a spot on rosters.

"But when I look back at my career, even though I moved around with a lot of teams, I always feel like I'm a Ram. It's kind of my identity."

Following his playing days, Martin was offered opportunities to coach, which he declined. He wanted to step away from the game and the vagabond life he led while in the NFL. But after Martin and his family made their home in the St. Louis area as fate would have it, he would indeed eventually become a coach.

"I started coaching my son and his middle school team in fifth grade. We started a team with all the school buddies that he grew up with," Martin said. "That kind of led to me connecting with the local high school coach. I got involved with him and became the offensive coordinator (at Parkway West) and did that for nine or 10 years. I coached middle school and high school at the same time, and I loved it.

"Just a slower pace and way to be around the game without all the high-level pressure and anxiety and all that entails. It was really good to be around the game. And whether I realized it at the time, football's been my life since I was a little kid. When you get away from it, you want to be back around it."

Spending last season as an offensive analyst at his alma mater, Weber State in Ogden, Utah, Martin joined Marc Lillibridge's staff at Missouri Baptist University in suburban St. Louis earlier this year as the passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

"I actually reached out to Marc because it was a local school. It's like three miles from my front door," Martin said. "I had good conversations with him and decided I wanted to be back in St. Louis. This is a smaller school, an NAIA school, but it was an opportunity to be back home near my family. [Martin and his wife, Kelly, have three adult children: Jack, Ally, and Andrew.]