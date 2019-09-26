Winston's deep passing ability has Rams' attention 

NFL Next Gen Stats reinforce Phillips' assessment.

According the service, Winston averages 8.3 completed air yards – defined as the vertical yards on a pass attempt at the moment the ball is aught in relation to the line of scrimmage – most in the league. The metric is used to determine how far the ball is being thrown downfield.

Furthermore, Winston's 2.2 air yards to the sticks – the amount of air yards ahead or behind the first down marker on all attempts for a passer – rank second in the NFL. It's an indicator of whether the passer is attempt his passes past the 1st down marker or dependent on his skill position players to make yards after the catch.

It also helps, as Phillips alluded to earlier, to have a receiver of Mike Evans' caliber.

The former Texas A&M standout had eight catches for 193 yards and three touchdowns in the Bucs' one-point loss to the Giants last week, including a 55-yard connection with Winston on one of those scores.