Younger players making plays: 10 Observations from Day 10 of Training Camp

Aug 10, 2021 at 06:48 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – The play of younger Rams players highlighted the final practice of 2021 Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union at UC Irvine on Tuesday.

Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 Observations from the session:

1) Good day for Trishton Jackson: The second-year wide receiver out of Syracuse had a good day across 1-on-1s and team drills, connecting with quarterbacks Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges multiple times during those sessions.

2) Cooper Kupp's catches: During 1-on-1s, Kupp made a pair of over-the-shoulder grabs downfield along the sideline on passes from quarterback Matthew Stafford.

3) Stafford sharp in 7-on-7 redzone work: The veteran signal-caller fired touchdown passes to both Kupp and tight end Tyler Higbee, with Higbee making an impressive catch toward the corner of the endzone.

4) Ernest Jones in coverage (again): The rookie inside linebacker during that same 7-on-7 redzone period jumped in front of a Hodges pass over the middle and returned the interception all the way for a touchdown. It was an impressive response after Hodges found rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell for a touchdown on the previous play.

5) Perkins to Haydel: The same speed that made Jeremiah Haydel an All-American punt returner at Texas State was on display during 1-on-1 drills, using it to help pull away from his defender and haul in a touchdown pass from Perkins down the sideline.

6) Stafford to Higbee (non-redzone): In an 11-on-11 segment, Stafford used great ball placement to find Higbee over the middle against the second team defense.

7) Dont'e Deayon goal-line stand: The Rams cornerback's short-yardage stop during 11-on-11 work prompted cheers from his defensive teammates, including defensive lineman Aaron Donald celebrating by lifting him into the air.

8) Up top: Tight end Jacob Harris had an impressive jump-ball touchdown catch in the corner of the endzone off a pass from Perkins during 11-on-11 work.

9) Up top, Part II: While not in the redzone, wide receiver DeSean Jackson made an impressive catch during 7-on-7s in which he jumped up and grabbed the call above the defender's helmet to make the play.

10) Extra work: Atwell, Haydel, Trishton Jackson and rookie wide receiver Landen Akers were spotted getting extra work in after practice, using the JUGS machine to sharpen their practice.

