READ: Rams select Mississippi RB Zach Evans with 215th pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Evans started 8 of the 12 games he played in during the 2022 season – he was sidelined with a hip injury and a concussion – but still produced 144 carries for 936 yards and nine touchdowns in his lone season with the Rebels. He also added 12 catches for 119 yards and one touchdown. His 6.5 yards per carry tied for the 10th-highest average in the FBS last year.