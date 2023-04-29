Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

READ: Rams select Mississippi RB Zach Evans with 215th pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2023 at 02:25 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

SOFI DRAFT LAB – After trading up, the Rams went for offense.

Los Angeles on Saturday selected Mississippi running back Zach Evans 215th overall in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Evans started 8 of the 12 games he played in during the 2022 season – he was sidelined with a hip injury and a concussion – but still produced 144 carries for 936 yards and nine touchdowns in his lone season with the Rebels. He also added 12 catches for 119 yards and one touchdown. His 6.5 yards per carry tied for the 10th-highest average in the FBS last year.

He originally began his college career at TCU, spending two years there before transferring to Mississippi.

Related Links

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams RB Zach Evans | 2023 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of new Los Angeles Rams running back Zach Evans from his time at Ole Miss.

Los Angeles Rams running back Zach Evans | Ole Miss | 2023 NFL Draft - Round 6 Pick 215
1 / 8

Los Angeles Rams running back Zach Evans | Ole Miss | 2023 NFL Draft - Round 6 Pick 215

Ole Miss Football vs Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on December 28th, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics Instagram and Twitter @OleMissPix
2 / 8

Ole Miss Football vs Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on December 28th, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

Instagram and Twitter @OleMissPix

Ole Miss Football vs Arkansas on November 19, 2022 at Razorback Stadium in Oxford, MS. Photos by Kiana Dale/Ole Miss Athletics Twitter @OleMissPix Instagram @OleMissPixels
3 / 8

Ole Miss Football vs Arkansas on November 19, 2022 at Razorback Stadium in Oxford, MS.

Photos by Kiana Dale/Ole Miss Athletics

Twitter @OleMissPix Instagram @OleMissPixels

Kiana Dale/Ole Miss Athletics
Ole Miss Football vs Texas A&M on October 29th, 2022 at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics Instagram and Twitter @OleMissPix
4 / 8

Ole Miss Football vs Texas A&M on October 29th, 2022 at Kyle Field in College Station, TX.

Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

Instagram and Twitter @OleMissPix

Mississippi running back Zach Evans (6) hurdles Texas A&M defensive back Jardin Gilbert (20) on his way to picking up a first down during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
5 / 8

Mississippi running back Zach Evans (6) hurdles Texas A&M defensive back Jardin Gilbert (20) on his way to picking up a first down during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi running back Zach Evans (6) runs the ball against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
6 / 8

Mississippi running back Zach Evans (6) runs the ball against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi running back Zach Evans (6) runs the ball past Troy defenders during the first half an NCAA college football gamen in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
7 / 8

Mississippi running back Zach Evans (6) runs the ball past Troy defenders during the first half an NCAA college football gamen in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi running back Zach Evans, left, is face masked on his carry by Texas Tech defensive lineman Myles Cole, right, during the second half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday Dec. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
8 / 8

Mississippi running back Zach Evans, left, is face masked on his carry by Texas Tech defensive lineman Myles Cole, right, during the second half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday Dec. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Michael Wyke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

READ: Rams select Toledo DL Desjuan Johnson with 259th pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Toledo defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson with the 259th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

READ: Rams select S Jason Taylor II with 234th pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II with the 234th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

READ: Rams select Wingate P Ethan Evans with 223rd pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Wingate punter Ethan Evans with the 223rd overall pick int he 2023 NFL Draft.

news

READ: Rams acquire 215th pick from Bills

The Los Angeles Rams have acquired the 215th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft from the Buffalo Bills.

news

READ: Stetson Bennett looking forward to learning from Matthew Stafford

Drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Stetson Bennett will get the chance to work under another former Georgia quarterback in Matthew Stafford.

news

READ: Rams select Nebraska OLB Ochaun Mathis with 189th pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected with the 189th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

READ: Rams select TCU CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson with 182nd pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson with the 182nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

READ: Rams select BYU WR Puka Nacua with 177th pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua with the 177th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

READ: Rams select Clemson TE Davis Allen with 175th pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Clemson tight end Davis Allen with the 175th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

READ: Rams select Georgia OT Warren McClendon Jr. with 174th pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon Jr. with the 174th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

READ: Rams trade 167th pick to Texans

The Los Angeles Rams have traded the No. 167 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Houston Texans.

Advertising