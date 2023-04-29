Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

READ: Rams select TCU CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson with 182nd pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2023 at 01:20 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

SOFI DRAFT LAB – A recognizable name is joining the Rams' secondary.

Los Angeles on Saturday selected TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson with the 182nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Hodges-Tomlinson won the Jim Thorpe Award (nation's top defensive back) in 2022 after recording a team-high three interceptions, plus 15 pass breakups and 50 tackles in 15 starts for the Horned Frogs. That performance also garnered First-Team All-American and First-Team All-Big 12 recognition.

