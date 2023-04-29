READ: Rams select TCU CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson with 182nd pick in 2023 NFL Draft

SOFI DRAFT LAB – A recognizable name is joining the Rams' secondary.
Los Angeles on Saturday selected TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson with the 182nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Hodges-Tomlinson won the Jim Thorpe Award (nation's top defensive back) in 2022 after recording a team-high three interceptions, plus 15 pass breakups and 50 tackles in 15 starts for the Horned Frogs. That performance also garnered First-Team All-American and First-Team All-Big 12 recognition.
