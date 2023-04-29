READ: Rams select Clemson TE Davis Allen with 175th pick in 2023 NFL Draft

SOFI DRAFT LAB – Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has another target in the passing game.
Los Angeles on Saturday selected Clemson tight end Davis Allen 175th overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Allen's final collegiate season was his best, as he turned in 39 receptions for 443 yards and five touchdowns in 14 starts to earn Third-Team All-ACC recognition.
Allen joins a Rams tight end room that also currently includes Tyler Higbee, Hunter Long and Brycen Hopkins.
Take a look at photos of new Los Angeles Rams tight end Davis Allen from his time at Clemson.