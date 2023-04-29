Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

READ: Rams select Georgia OT Warren McClendon Jr. with 174th pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2023 at 12:26 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

SOFI DRAFT LAB – The Rams continue to use this year's draft to address the offensive line.

The latest addition is Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon Jr., whom the Rams selected 174th overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

McClendon was a First-Team All-SEC honoree in 2022 for his performance starting at right tackle in 13 of his 14 games played.

He joins TCU guard Steve Avila (Round 2, 36th overall) as Los Angeles' offensive line additions via the draft this year. McClendon is the second Georgia player drafted by the Rams this year, joining quarterback and fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett.

