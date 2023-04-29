Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

READ: Rams select BYU WR Puka Nacua with 177th pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2023 at 12:39 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

SOFI DRAFT LAB – The Rams' cluster of picks toward the end of the fifth round took on an offense flavor, using the 177th overall pick to select BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua on Saturday in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Nacua collected 48 receptions for 625 yards and five touchdowns while starting seven of nine games played for the Cougars in 2022. Perhaps also of value given how Los Angeles uses its receivers, he also had 25 carries for 209 yards and five touchdowns.

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams WR Puka Nacua | 2023 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of new Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua from his time at BYU.

