McVay: Aaron Donald 'going through his process' to decide whether to return in 2026

LOS ANGELES – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Saturday said he "genuinely" doesn't know whether or not former defensive lineman Aaron Donald will decide to stay retired or come out of retirement.
However, McVay does know that Donald is putting in the work to make a decision.
"He is going through his process, and he is putting himself in a position to make a decision, and he's earned the right to be able to do that," McVay said Saturday as players reported to Rams Training Camp presented by CommunityAmerica Credit Union. "And for those of you guys that do know Aaron, he's very diligent. Anything that he does, he does all in, and so he's going through a very strict, regimented process that was similar to what he did when he played, see how his body responds and feels. And then we've had some things that we'll just kind of you know check up on each other, and then we'll see when we have more information whether or not we're going to give it a go, or whether or not he's going to continue to enjoy what he's been doing for the last couple years. But if that is something that he wants to do, we are going to try to be able to make that happen."
Donald last played in 2023, registering eight sacks and 53 total tackles while earning his eighth Associated Press First-Team All-Pro selection and 10th Pro Bowl nod of his career before announcing his retirement in March 2024. One of only three players in NFL history to win three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, he concluded his 10th season with the Rams with 111 career sacks – posting at least eight sacks in eight of those 10 years. Donald was also one of six unanimous choices for the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.
Like McVay, current Rams players emphasized they would give Donald his space, but also welcome him should he decide to return.
"I mean, him being the greatest of all time, I'm sure he'd have a pretty good impact, right?" defensive end Braden Fiske said. "I think it's only been two years, but if you see the video, it doesn't seem like he lost too much of a touch of where he's at. I think from what I've read, just as long as he's handling his process, how he wants to come back, I think that's number one, is what he chooses to do. I'm sure we'll be waiting for him, and yeah, obviously just let him handle this process."
Offensive lineman Steve Avila remembers what it was like trying to block Donald in practice as a rookie in 2023. As challenging as that was, he too would welcome the idea of Donald returning because of how it would help him hone his own craft.
"It would be awesome," Avila said. "I feel like I didn't – honestly, my first year here, I probably blocked him one time correctly, so I think it'll be awesome to have him back and just see where I stack up. Just seeing how he'd incorporate himself into this team, it would be awesome. So I think Sean said, 'I don't know anything,' so don't ask. But yeah, it would be awesome having (him)."
When Donald told McVay once he retired that he was "complete" and "full," McVay believed that, and because of that, and out of respect of Donald and their relationship, he didn't revisit the possibility of Donald playing again. When the Rams were exploring the possibility of acquiring reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, McVay said he asked Donald what he thought of Garrett, similar to the conversations McVay has with other former players he keeps in touch with like safety Eric Weddle and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth because of the way he values their perspectives on the way the Rams operate. That conversation, according to McVay, is what stimulated the possibility of Donald coming out of retirement.
McVay said the most important thing is staying in the moment and taking things day-by-day. They will see how his body responds to that process Donald is putting himself through, and if Donald is feeling good about that, they'll move forward.
Whatever Donald decides, McVay will be understanding of his choice.
"I know he's preparing himself to be able to make that decision, and if he feels good, then you guys know he's going to be ready to rock," McVay said. "But if not, he's earned the right. He doesn't owe us anything, and he's a special person. You guys know what he means to me."