McVay: Aaron Donald 'going through his process' to decide whether to return in 2026

Like McVay, current Rams players emphasized they would give Donald his space, but also welcome him should he decide to return.

"I mean, him being the greatest of all time, I'm sure he'd have a pretty good impact, right?" defensive end Braden Fiske said. "I think it's only been two years, but if you see the video, it doesn't seem like he lost too much of a touch of where he's at. I think from what I've read, just as long as he's handling his process, how he wants to come back, I think that's number one, is what he chooses to do. I'm sure we'll be waiting for him, and yeah, obviously just let him handle this process."

Offensive lineman Steve Avila remembers what it was like trying to block Donald in practice as a rookie in 2023. As challenging as that was, he too would welcome the idea of Donald returning because of how it would help him hone his own craft.

"It would be awesome," Avila said. "I feel like I didn't – honestly, my first year here, I probably blocked him one time correctly, so I think it'll be awesome to have him back and just see where I stack up. Just seeing how he'd incorporate himself into this team, it would be awesome. So I think Sean said, 'I don't know anything,' so don't ask. But yeah, it would be awesome having (him)."

When Donald told McVay once he retired that he was "complete" and "full," McVay believed that, and because of that, and out of respect of Donald and their relationship, he didn't revisit the possibility of Donald playing again. When the Rams were exploring the possibility of acquiring reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, McVay said he asked Donald what he thought of Garrett, similar to the conversations McVay has with other former players he keeps in touch with like safety Eric Weddle and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth because of the way he values their perspectives on the way the Rams operate. That conversation, according to McVay, is what stimulated the possibility of Donald coming out of retirement.

McVay said the most important thing is staying in the moment and taking things day-by-day. They will see how his body responds to that process Donald is putting himself through, and if Donald is feeling good about that, they'll move forward.

Whatever Donald decides, McVay will be understanding of his choice.