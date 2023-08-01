10 Observations from the Rams' third open 2023 training camp practice: Run-game heavy day, and vet rest day for Stafford means more reps for Bennett and Rypien

1) Vet rest day for Stafford: Head coach Sean McVay said Monday was a scheduled rest day for Stafford, which in turn gave more opportunities for Bennett and Rypien to command the offense. McVay said this was also to align with the regular season cadence of Stafford throwing four times in seven days. Stafford was still as involved as he could be in that capacity, spending time coaching up the Rams' young quarterbacks during individual drills.