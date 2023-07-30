10 Observations from Rams' first 2023 training camp practice open to fans: Wide receivers give fans lots to cheer about, but defensive backs make plays, too

1) Injury updates: Rams head coach Sean McVay Defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon underwent thumb surgery and had pins placed in it. Witherspoon will have a small cast on, but still be able to participate in practice on a "restricted" basis, per McVay.

Meanwhile, McVay said the Rams will be "smart" with rookie tight end Davis Allen after Allen "ended up getting his hamstring" coming into training camp. McVay said the Rams tried to modify Allen's workload and "limit some of the different exposures in terms of what we were asking of him, but it was still just bothering him a little bit.

2) Jefferson catch No. 1: There were a couple impressive receptions by Jefferson during Saturday's practice, the first of which was an over-the-shoulder grab on a Stafford pass deep down the right sideline with little room to the sideline to spare. Jefferson celebrated by flipping the ball to the fans lining the barrier to the practice field.

3) Jefferson catch No. 2: Jefferson connected with Stafford again, this time on a deep touchdown pass, with Jefferson providing fans another souvenir with the same celebration.