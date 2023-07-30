Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

10 Observations from Rams' first 2023 training camp practice open to fans: Wide receivers give fans lots to cheer about, but defensive backs make plays, too

Jul 29, 2023 at 09:04 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – The Rams on Saturday held their first 2023 training camp practice open to fans. Wide receivers Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson provided plenty of big plays that excited the crowd on hand, but there were also some newcomers at defensive backs who shined, too.

Here are 10 things that stood out from the session:

230729_10Observations_16x9

1) Injury updates: Rams head coach Sean McVay Defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon underwent thumb surgery and had pins placed in it. Witherspoon will have a small cast on, but still be able to participate in practice on a "restricted" basis, per McVay.

Meanwhile, McVay said the Rams will be "smart" with rookie tight end Davis Allen after Allen "ended up getting his hamstring" coming into training camp. McVay said the Rams tried to modify Allen's workload and "limit some of the different exposures in terms of what we were asking of him, but it was still just bothering him a little bit.

2) Jefferson catch No. 1: There were a couple impressive receptions by Jefferson during Saturday's practice, the first of which was an over-the-shoulder grab on a Stafford pass deep down the right sideline with little room to the sideline to spare. Jefferson celebrated by flipping the ball to the fans lining the barrier to the practice field.

3) Jefferson catch No. 2: Jefferson connected with Stafford again, this time on a deep touchdown pass, with Jefferson providing fans another souvenir with the same celebration.

4) Rookie connection: Nacua made an impressive over-the-shoulder catch near the corner of the endzone on what was roughly a 30-yard pass from rookie classmate Stetson Bennett.

Related Links

5) Stafford-Kupp connection remains on schedule: The duo connected for a deep touchdown pass down the sideline that drew arguably the loudest cheers of the day.

6) Robinson catching on: Robinson made a difficult contested catch on a pass down the sideline from Bennett that likewise drew cheers from the crowd. And while not for a touchdown, Robinson had another impressive catch – in traffic – on a short pass from Bennett.

7) Not so fast: Stafford connected with Tutu Atwell on an intermediate pass in Wednesday's practice, but as Atwell turned up field, safety Jordan Fuller knocked the ball loose to force a fumble that was scooped up by the Rams defense.

8) Stretch: Rookie defensive back Tre Tomlinson made an impressive play near the goal line, extending his right arm to break up a Brett Rypien pass intended for wide receiver Austin Trammell that would've gone for a touchdown had Hodges-Tomlinson not intervened.

9) Almost: Rookie defensive back Timarcus Davis nearly made one of the best interceptions in the early stages of camp, getting his hands on a Bennett pass and juggling the ball as he fell backward before it just escaped his grasp.

10) Denied: Defensive back Vincent Gray, whom the team signed this spring, had a pass breakup on a Bennett pass down the sideline intended for Robinson that drew cheers from the crowd.

Related Content

news

Sony Michel retires

Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel has decided to retire, according to head coach Sean McVay.

news

Rams Camp Daily, July 29: Rams kick off first of seven practices open to fans

Headed to the open Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union practice at UC Irvine on Saturday, July 29? Here's what you need to know before you go.

news

Stafford-Kupp connection clicking once again

Early stages of training camp 2023 show no drop-off in the chemistry between Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

news

Sony Michel: Getting second opportunity with Rams 'means a lot'

Running back Sony Michel is ready to earn his role in his second stint with the Rams.

news

10 Observations from Rams' second acclimation practice of 2023 training camp: Stafford-Kupp connection, plays made by defensive backs and other notes

Here are some of the things that stood out from the Rams' July 27, 2023 training camp practice at UC Irvine.

news

Logan Bruss: 'Having the opportunity to come back out here and feel good enough to play and compete again, is just an awesome feeling'

Rams second-year offensive lineman Logan Bruss is excited to be back on the field after a preseason knee injury prematurely ended his rookie season.

news

Kobie Turner finds his tempo with music and football

Once worried about a pro football future, Rams rookie defensive tackle Kobie Turner – also known as "The Conductor" – realized that dream while maintaining his other greatest passion in music.

news

10 Observations from Rams' first acclimation practice of 2023 training camp: Cooper Kupp in action, youthful energy on display, plus competition at left tackle and center

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' July 26, 2023 training camp practice.

news

Five Rams players to watch on defense as 2023 training camp opens

Here are five Rams players on defense fans should keep their eye on as 2023 training camp gets underway.

news

Countdown to Camp: Tight ends head into training camp 2023 led by eight-year veteran Tyler Higbee, new position coach

TheRams.com's training camp position preview series concludes with a look at the tight ends.

news

Cobie Durant prepares for 'star'-ring role in Rams secondary

Second-year defensive back Cobie Durant will have a busy training camp as he continues to learn the "star" position.

Advertising