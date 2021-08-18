10 Observations from Rams' first joint practice with Raiders

3) Aggressive throws: While Stafford threw three interceptions during 11-on-11 team drills against the Raiders' first-team defense, the 13-year veteran said after Wednesday's practice that it was a product of wanting to rep some new things the Rams' offense was installing. Stafford acknowledged those mistakes need to be corrected, but Rams head coach Sean McVay said he appreciated that approach to trying things out. McVay also said one of the picks was a "good, aggressive decision" while the other two were tipped passes that "didn't have anything to do with him."