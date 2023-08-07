10 Observations from Rams' sixth open 2023 training camp practice: Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell shine, plus other notes

7) Turbo Tutu: Wide receiver Tutu Atwell raced past double-coverage to connect with Stafford on a deep touchdown pass down the sideline during team drills.

8) Witherspoon says no: Defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon made a nice pass breakup on a short Stafford pass intended for Atwell.

9) Almost: Stafford nearly connected on a deep touchdown pass down the sideline to Demarcus Robinson, just overthrowing him. To Witherspoon's credit, he stayed right there with Robinson – it was just that good of a Stafford pass that just missed Robinson.