Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford talk takeaways from fifth open 2023 training camp practice and more

Aug 05, 2023 at 09:34 PM

IRVINE, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive tackle ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ and quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ each held press conferences with local media following Saturday's training camp practice at UC Irvine, discussing the team's approach to the preseason, what they saw out of different groups and individuals in that practice and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"It will be very different than what we've been accustomed to." – McVay

  • The Rams' approach to the preseason this year will be different than in years past, according to McVay.
  • While players like Donald, Stafford and Kupp won't play, it's still possible other players with experience and roles see action – primarily due to the fact that "there's a lot of players on this team that haven't had an opportunity to even really suit up, play real tackle football, that we're going to be counting on against Seattle (in Week 1)," according to McVay.

Related Links

"There are a lot of guys that are doing work." – Donald

  • Donald is pleased with what he's seen from the younger players in the defensive line rotation so far.
  • Donald mentioned defensive end Earnest Brown IV, nose tackle Bobby Brown III and defensive tackle Marquise Copeland as players who have looked good, while rookie nose tackle Kobie Turner has shown "flashes."

"(Tutu Atwell)'s doing a great job. The best thing that he's doing now is just his mastery of the offense." – Stafford

  • When it comes to Atwell's growth from his rookie year to now, Stafford said Atwell knows exactly where he fits in all three receiver positions in the offense.
  • "We're asking him to do a lot of different things and play some different spots, and he's not flinching at all," Stafford said.

Related Content

news

10 Observations from Rams' fifth open training camp practice: Kyren Williams' playmaking as a pass-catcher, Tre Tomlinson's opportunities stand out

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' fourth 2023 training camp practice in pads. 
news

McVay: Cooper Kupp (hamstring) day-to-day

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is currently day-to-day as he deals with a hamstring injury sustained during training camp, according to head coach Sean McVay. 
news

Rams Camp Daily, August 5: Rams Legends Day highlights fifth open practice

Headed to the August 5 open practice at Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union? Here's what you need to know before you go.
news

Rams training camp practice on Tuesday, August 8 moved to morning

The Rams' open training camp practice scheduled for Tuesday, August 8 will now take place in the morning instead of the afternoon. 
news

Michael Hoecht's training aims to balance what made him successful at DT and what will make him successful at OLB

Rams outside linebacker Michael Hoecht is working on training the attributes that will help him succeed at his new position, while also keeping what made him successful as a defensive tackle.
news

10 Observations from the Rams' fourth open 2023 training camp practice: A back-and-forth day of game-like situational work

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' third 2023 training camp practice in pads. 
news

Aaron Donald is No. 11 on NFL Top 100

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald lands at No. 11 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2023.
news

Rams Camp Daily, August 3: Fourth open practice headlined by Vamos Rams Day 

Headed to the August 3 open practice at Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union? Here's what you should know before you go.
news

2023 Breakout Candidates: Rams' Veterans

In this first installment, Voice of the Rams J.B. Long takes a look at the team's veterans and shares his thoughts on who he thinks will be poised for a big year in 2023.
news

Alaric Jackson happy to be healthy again and competing for starting left tackle job

After dealing with season-ending blood clots last year, Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson is glad to be back to full strength and competing to start at left tackle.
news

Cooper Kupp leaves Rams' Aug. 1 training camp practice with hamstring injury

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp sustained a hamstring injury in the team's training camp practice on Aug. 1. 
Advertising