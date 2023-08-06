From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford talk takeaways from fifth open 2023 training camp practice and more

IRVINE, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media following Saturday's training camp practice at UC Irvine, discussing the team's approach to the preseason, what they saw out of different groups and individuals in that practice and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.
"It will be very different than what we've been accustomed to." – McVay
- The Rams' approach to the preseason this year will be different than in years past, according to McVay.
- While players like Donald, Stafford and Kupp won't play, it's still possible other players with experience and roles see action – primarily due to the fact that "there's a lot of players on this team that haven't had an opportunity to even really suit up, play real tackle football, that we're going to be counting on against Seattle (in Week 1)," according to McVay.
"There are a lot of guys that are doing work." – Donald
- Donald is pleased with what he's seen from the younger players in the defensive line rotation so far.
- Donald mentioned defensive end Earnest Brown IV, nose tackle Bobby Brown III and defensive tackle Marquise Copeland as players who have looked good, while rookie nose tackle Kobie Turner has shown "flashes."
"(Tutu Atwell)'s doing a great job. The best thing that he's doing now is just his mastery of the offense." – Stafford
- When it comes to Atwell's growth from his rookie year to now, Stafford said Atwell knows exactly where he fits in all three receiver positions in the offense.
- "We're asking him to do a lot of different things and play some different spots, and he's not flinching at all," Stafford said.